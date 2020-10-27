In-Vehicle Infotainment Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 18.88 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is segmented by form factor, component, vehicle type, alternative fuel vehicle, connectivity, services, operating system, and geography. Navigation services sub-segment is expected to gain the largest market share in the forecast period. Navigation services are the most used service in-vehicle infotainment and this is expected to fuel the navigation services sub-segment growth. Vehicle segment is estimated to experience the significant growth of passenger cars sub-segment. This growth is attributed to higher adoption growth of high-end electronics and advanced systems in passenger cars and larger volume of passenger vehicles. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The increasing use of cloud technology is trending the overall In-Vehicle Infotainment Market. However, lack of deficiency of unified and uninterrupted connectivity will restrain the market growth. North America is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by APAC and Europe. The increasing demand for premium vehicles will fuel the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market in the North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• In-Vehicle Infotainment Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the form factor, component, vehicle type, alternative fuel vehicle, connectivity, services, operating system, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• In-Vehicle Infotainment Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as Canada Automobile Association (CAA), Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about In-Vehicle Infotainment Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market globally

Key Players in the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Are:

• Panasonic Corporation

• Alpine Electronics Inc.

• Denso Corporation

• Delphi Automotive LLP

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Tomtom International BV

• Continental AG

• Clarion

• Pioneer Corporation

• Harman International

• Garmin Ltd.

• Visteon Corporation

• Jvckenwood Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• In-vehicle infotainment chip manufacturers

• Infotainment unit manufacturers

• Service providers for in-vehicle infotainment

• In-vehicle infotainment display manufacturers

• In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Investors

• Traders and distributors of in-vehicle infotainment market

• In-vehicle infotainment software providers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and component manufacturing associations

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market:

Research report categorizes the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market based on form factor, component, vehicle type, alternative fuel vehicle, connectivity, services, operating system, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Form Factor

• Embedded

• Integrated

• Tethered

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Component

• Infotainment Unit

• Control Panel

• Head-Up Display

• Telematics Control unit

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Connectivity

• 3G

• 4G

• 5G

• Bluetooth

• Wi-Fi

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Alternate Fuel Vehicle

• BEV

• PHEC

• HEV

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Services

• Entertainment Services

• Navigation Services

• E-Call Services

• Vehicle Diagnostics Services

• Other Services

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Operating System

• Linux

• QNX

• Microsoft

• Others

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America In-Vehicle Infotainment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America In-Vehicle Infotainment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue In-Vehicle Infotainment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

