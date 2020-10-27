Graph Database Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Application, Industry, and Geography

Graph Database Market was around US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around XX % in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

A graph database also known as a graph-oriented database, is a specific kind of NoSQL database that uses the available graph theory for storage, mapping and query relationships. These graph databases are essentially being used as a collection of nodes and edges. Each of the node represents an object (such as a person or business) where each of the edge represents a connection or relationship present between two nodes.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The rise in need to have precision as well as higher response time for discovering new correlations as well as multi-dimensional management of data with query support that is based on real-time are some of the driving factors of the graph database market. However, it is the lack of technical expertise as well as high setup costs that are going to be the major restraining factors for the graph database market. In addition to this, it is the functionality constraints and impact of data integration on insight timelines that will likely be some of the major challenges for the graph database market growth.

The on-demand deployment model will likely have a high adoption rate when normally being compared to the on-premises deployment model. By using the on-demand-based deployment, various organizations can also save significant cost relating to the hardware, software, data, maintenance cost, and staff. On-Demand-deployed tools also allow enterprises to put more essence on their core functions.

The graph database market is segmented by component, deployment type, organization size, application, industry, and region. Among the component, tools are expected to hold the largest market size during the current forecast period. Graph database tools are also very helpful during various mergers and acquisitions, where there is a need from the top management to be more aware regarding all the pertinent data for taking necessary actions and attain the much-desired results.

North America held the largest XX% market size in 2018. The APAC region is further expected to provide significant growth opportunities to manufacturers in the market and to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. APAC, being a manufacturing hub, is expected to adopt graph database solution and services widely to remain cost efficient and export high-quality goods to other countries.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the graph database market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding graph database market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the graph database market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the graph database market make the report investor’s guide.

Graph Database Market scope:-

Graph Database Market, By Component

• Tools

• Services

o Professional

o Managed

Graph Database Market, By Deployment Type

• On-Demand

• On-premises

Graph Database Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Graph Database Market, By Application

• Customer Analytics

• Risk Management and Fraud Detection

• Others

Graph Database Market, By Industry

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Energy and Utilities

• IT and Telecom

• Healthcare

• Transportation

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Government and Public

• Others

Graph Database Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Graph Database Market

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Neo4j

• Orientdb

• Oracle

• AWS

• Teradata Corporation

• Tibco Software

• Marklogic

• Tigergraph

• Franz

• Datastax

• Ontotext

• Openlink Software

• Arangodb

• Sparcity Technologies

• Objectivity

• Cambridge Semantics

• Bitnine

