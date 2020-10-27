Global X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Type, Application, by Geography

Global X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market was valued US$ 144.01 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 235.42 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period.

Improved quality and reduced prices of X-Ray detector are boosting the growth of global X-Ray detector for Non-destructive testing market. Additionally increase in demand of automated technology drives the market growth of X-ray detector for non- destructive testing market. As the popularity of flat panel x-ray detectors rises, it provide large market for x-ray detectors for non-destructive testing. Heavy initial investment and stringent regulatory procedures restrain the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

CR system for non-destructive testing market segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, Advantages of CR system are imaging plates are reusable, no darkroom or chemicals needed, reduction in exposure and processing time drive the global X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing market.

In Industries like aerospace and automotive spectator, there is high adoption rates of X-ray detectors because of their ability to provide high image quality and accuracy. X-ray detectors continue to have a significant role in manufacturing and maintaining flight-worthy vehicles in the aerospace industry. X-ray detection operations often improved, in terms of both overall cost and flaw detection reliability, when specific applications are evaluated for improvement through the application of process analysis and new technologies. Complete use of X-ray images as part of a larger IED threat analysis framework should provide a much more comprehensive picture for exploiting the forensic evidence within IEDs, in detecting the supply chain, helping to predicting future threats and, ultimately, preventing as many future devices as possible being successful. This need of X ray increase the global market of X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive.

North America is the highest revenue contributor to the X-ray for non-destructive testing market, because of increase in performance and efficiency of these detectors. Asia Pacific is the fastest developing region in the NDT Market, because of the rapid infrastructural development and adoption of automation in manufacturing industries in countries like India and China. Countries in Asia Pacific are involved in the manufacturing of defense aircraft, which is estimated to increase the demand for NDT and inspection equipment and services in the defense & aerospace industry. Many infrastructural development projects are under construction and planned to be constructed in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, power rate, application and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market

Global X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market, By Type

• CR System

• Static Flat Panel Detector

• Dynamic Flat Panel Detector

• Linear Sensor

Global X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market, By Application

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Construction

• Electronics & Semiconductors

• Energy & Power

• Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) & Improvised Explosive Device (IED)

• Heavy Industries

• Manufacturing

• Marine

• Oil & Gas

• Security

• Transportation

• Food Drugs & Drugs

• Others

Global X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market

• Canon Inc.

• FONA Dental Systems Co. Ltd.

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

• Konica Minolta Inc.

• Olympus Corporation

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Rayence Inc.

• Teledyne DALSA Inc.

• Toshiba Electron Tubes and Devices Co. Ltd.

• Trixell S.A.S.

• Detection Technology

• Image Tech

• MatriX Technologies GmbH

• X-Scan Imaging Corporation.

