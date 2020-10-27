Global Wound Dressings Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Wound Dressings Market was valued US$ 10.74 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The wound dressing is the process of preventing and healing of the wounds. The wounds may be acute or chronic.

An introduction of the innovative technologies in the helathcare sector, growth in the numbers of the geriatric population, incidences of diabetes & diabetic wounds across the globe, and initiation of government in the wound dressing market are some of the promiennt drivers behind the growth of the global wound dressings market.

The high price of advanced wound dressing technology product & devices and high cost of active wound care treatments are expected to limit the global wound dressing market growth. Furthermore, competitive pricing pressure is the one of the challenges in the global wound dressing market.

By application, the surgical wounds are expected to share significant growth in the global wound dressings market. The growth in the market is attributed to the increase in the volume of surgeries performed in the ambulatory surgical centers. An increase in the cases of GI tract infections and cancer, number of surgical procedures and patients’ inclination towards surgery are expected to increase the demand for the surgical wounds. Many health care facilities and regional organizations across the globe are shifting to minimally-invasive surgical procedures to minimize the incidences of developing surgical wounds.

The advanced wound dressings are expected to contribute US $ XX Mn share in the global wound dressings market. Rise in the prevalence of type I and II diabetes is expected to increase the demand for advanced wound dressing products. Advanced wound dressings are extensively used for chronic and non-healing wounds.

Some of advanced wound dressings products are equipped with anti-microbial agents like honey and silver for rapid healing and inhibiting the infections. The limitations of outmoded dressings are removed by advanced wound dressings. Additionally, rise in cases of diabetes is expected to increase the growth global wound dressings market during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America region is estimated to hold the dominant postion in the global wound dressings market. An increase in geriatric population, number of road accidents, diabetes & obesity cases, and burn cases are expected to boost the market growt in North America region. Additionally, region holds a prominent position in the global wound dressings market because of the presence of a robust medical infrastructure in developed countries like the U.S. and Canada.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Wound Dressings Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Wound Dressings Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Wound Dressings Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wound Dressings Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Wound Dressings Market:

Global Wound Dressings Market, by Product Type:

• Traditional Wound Dressings

• Advanced Wound Dressings

Global Wound Dressings Market, by Application:

• Surgical Wounds

• Diabetic Foot Ulcers

• Venous Ulcers

• Pressure Ulcers

• Burns

• Others

Global Wound Dressings Market, by End User:

• Inpatient Facilities

• Outpatient Facilities

Global Wound Dressings Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

The key players operating in Global Wound Dressings Market:

• Medtronic

• Advanced Medical Solutions

• Ahlstrom Corporation

• Aso LLC

• Aspen Surgical

• B. Braun

• BSN Medical GmbH

• ConvaTec Incorporated

• Derma Sciences

• Medline Industries

• Molnlycke

• Smith & Nephew

• Systagenix

• 3M Company

• Coloplast

• HARTMANN

• Lohmann& Rauscher

• KCI Licensing,

• Integra LifeSciences Corporation

• Mölnlycke Health Care AB

• ConvaTec Inc.

• Organogenesis Inc.

• Hollister Incorporated

• MiMedx Group, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

• Human Biosciences Inc.

• Braun Melsungen AG

• Genzyme Corporation

• Beiersdorf AG

