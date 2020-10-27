Global Work Order Management Systems Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Global Work Order Management Systems Market was valued US$ 461.76 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.



Global Work Order Management Systems Market by Deployment Type

A work order management system is a solution that enables organizations to effectively manage and track all ongoing and pending tasks on a single dashboard. It helps them create work orders; track the work completion rate; update requests; leave feedback on the work performed; and monitor real-time status updates. Instead of employees handling order requests manually, work order management systems can automatically submit and create the forms required.

The growing number of digital handheld devices such as tablets, dynamic display screens, mobile devices and smartphones among other digital devices has significantly simplified the effective realtime monitoring, tracking, allocation, query generation and resource mapping of various daily logistics and supply chain related tasks. As a result, the adoption of numerous devices among different supply chain and logistics based tasks such as updating inventory, equipment inspection, dynamic display screens, asset security and monitoring among other tasks has witnessed a surge in penetration of electronic devices connected through single enterprise solution.

Moreover, the end-user is driving their focus towards cloud-based solutions for work order management system market such as mobile applications, and web-hosted solution for their supply chain and asset management requirement. Thus, the work order management system market is expected to offer numerous growth opportunities for the global work order management system market players in the coming years.

Work Order Management Systems Market is segmented by Component, by Organization Size, by Deployment Type, by Industry Vertical and Region. In terms of Component, the work order management system market is segmented into solution, services, and professional, managed. Based on Organization Size, work order management system market is segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises. In terms of deployment type, the work order management system market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

Based on Industry vertical, work order management system market is segmented into Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Telecom & IT, and Others. Based on region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America

In terms of deployment type, cloud deployment type segment is expected to grow at a XX% CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud-based solution offers high agility than that of the on-premises solution. Work order management systems help enterprises to save time and cost with respect to organizing and managing field tasks and resources. An increasing need for easier allocation of work orders for better execution of projects would drive the adoption of work order management systems market across industry verticals.

The services segment is expected to grow at a XX% CAGR during the forecast period, as organizations are focusing on reducing operational costs while providing a superior customer experience. The manufacturing industry vertical is expected to dominate the work order management systems market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global Work Order Management System Market has been segmented into the North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fast growing region in the global work order management systems market during the forecast period. Rapid economic development, globalization, digitalization, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies are expected to drive the work order management systems market in APAC.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Work Order Management Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Work Order Management Systems Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Work Order Management Systems Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Work Order Management Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Work Order Management Systems Market:

Global Work Order Management Systems Market, by Component:

• Solution

• Services

• Professional

• Integration and Implementation

• Consulting

• Support and Maintenance

• Training and Education

• Managed

Global Work Order Management Systems Market by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Work Order Management Systems Market by Deployment Type:

• On-premises

• Cloud

Global Work Order Management Systems Market, by Industry Vertical:

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Utilities

• Transportation and Logistics

• Construction and Real Estate

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Telecom and IT

• Others

Global Work Order Management Systems Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key Players Operated in Global Work Order Management Systems Market:

• NetSuite

• IBM

• Microsoft

• IFS

• Click Software Astea

• Infor

• ServiceMax

• Coresystems

• FieldAware

• ServiceNow

• ServicePower

• Corrigo

• eMaint

• Innovapptive

• Fingent

• ServiceChannel

• FieldEZ

• 3Floorsup

• Hippo CMMS

• Fieldpoint Service Applications

• Sockeye Technologies

• Maintenance Connection

• MEX

• Loc8

• Others

Global Work Order Management Systems Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/16750

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com