Global Wireless Mesh Network Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Mesh Design, Services, Radio Frequency, Application and by Geography.

Global Wireless Mesh Network Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 3.88 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Global wireless mesh network market is segmented by component, mesh design, services, radio frequency, application, and geography. by Component divided into Physical Appliance, Services, and Mesh Platforms. Mesh Design is sub-segmented into AD-HOC Mesh, Infrastructure Wireless Mesh. Services are classified as Network Planning, Deployment & Provisioning, Network Security, Network Testing, Network Analytics, Support & Maintenance, Network Optimization, and Network Consulting.

Radio Frequency is fragmented into Sub 1 GHZ Band, 2.4 GHZ Band, 4.9 GHZ Band, 5GHZ Band. Applications are Smart Mobility, Video Streaming & Surveillance, Telecommunication, Disaster Management, and Public Safety, Smart Building & Home Automation, Smart Manufacturing, Border Security and Geography wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

The major factors driving the growth of the wireless mesh network market include the critical need for network bandwidth management and the growing adoption of smart connected devices across various industry verticals. However, the need for consistent network and stable network, and reduction in the cost of connected devices are also some of the factors that are expected to drive the market growth.

Based on service, network consulting services segment is expected to hold considerable market share during the forecast period. Network consulting service is used to eradicate network complexities and reintegrate the functions in a simplified environment by providing clients with their business networking needs. Service used to employ effective next-generation networking solutions that are in practice.

On the basis of mesh design, ad-hoc mesh segment is dominating the market. The ad-hoc mesh network design is a peer-to-peer network where end stations function as routing nodes.

In terms of geography, North America dominating the market during the forecast period which can be attributed to the increasing low-power high-range wide area networks (WANs) and automation-triggered major technological revolutions in this region. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and rising economies in emerging countries such as Japan, China, India, Singapore, and Australia.

The major key players that influence the growth of Wireless Mesh Network market includes Qorvo, Wirepas, Early Warning Services, ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Aruba Networks, Ruckus Wireless., Strix Systems, Firetide, Wirepas, Cisco Systems, Inc.(US).

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Wireless Mesh Network market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Wireless Mesh Network market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Wireless Mesh Network market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wireless Mesh Network market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Wireless Mesh Network Market are

Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Components:

• Mesh Platforms

• Physical Appliances

• Services

Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Mesh Design:

• AD-HOC Mesh

• Infrastructure Wireless Mesh

Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Service:

• Network Planning

• Network Security

• Network Testing

• Deployment & Provisioning

• Support & Maintenance

• Network Analytics

• Network Optimization

• Network Consulting

Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Radio Frequency:

• Sub 1 GHZ Band

• 2.4 GHZ Band

• 4.9 GHZ Band

• 5 GHZ Band

Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Application:

• Disaster Management & Public Safety

• Smart Mobility

• Video Streaming & Surveillance

• Telecommunications

• Smart Manufacturing

• Border Security

• Smart Building & Home Automation

Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The major key players that influence growth of Global Wireless Mesh Network Market includes:

• Qorvo

• Wirepas

• Early Warning Services

• ABB Ltd.

• Cisco Systems

• Aruba Networks

• Ruckus Wireless.

• Strix Systems

• Firetide

• Cisco Systems, Inc.(US)

