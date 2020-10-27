Global Wireless LAN Security Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Security Type, Technology, Deployment Type, End-User and Region.

Global Wireless LAN Security Market was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.10 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Security is a main consideration when planning, designing, implementing, and managing a network infrastructure. It is also important for wireless LANs, which presenst a unique, set of challenges to IT and security professionals. Wireless local network security (WLAN security) is a security system, which is designed to protect networks from the security breaches. The security is necessary because WLAN signals have no physical boundary limitations, and are prone to illegitimate access over network resources, which is resulting in the vulnerability of private and confidential data. Business and corporate WLANs require adequate security measures to detect, prevent and block piggy backers, eavesdroppers and other intruders.

With the introduction of the internet of things (IoT), many organizations are adopting wireless network security to protect their network from the unauthorized and malicious access attempts. Currently, wireless communication is preferred by many organizations, which is easy to setup and minimizes some of the limitations of wired communication structure. An increase in integration of the technologies like brings your own device (BYOD) and advanced network technologies across several organizations are increasing the demand for the wireless security. Moreover, wireless network security plays a vital role in protecting the confidential data by data encryption mechanism.

On the other hand, some of the typical problems that new network and device technologies engender like incompatibilities and ongoing support issues, non-secure wireless LANs can expose an organization’s network traffic are expected to limit the growth of the global wireless LAN security market.

Some of the technologies introduced in WLAN security include:

Wired Equivalent Privacy (WEP): It is an old encryption standard, which is used to overcome security threats. WEP offers security to WLAN by encrypting the information transmitted over the air with the correct encryption key, which can decrypt the information.

WPA/WPA2 (WI-FI Protected Access): It is improved on WEP by introducing Temporal Key Integrity Protocol (TKIP). A temporal encryption is regularly renewed, and is it more difficult to steal. The data integrity was improved through the use of a more robust hashing mechanism.

Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems/Intrusion Detection Systems: Intrusion detection and prevention is mainly focuses on radio frequency (RF) levels. It involves radio scanning to detect rogue access points or ad hoc networks to regulate network access. Highly developed implementations are able to visually represent the network area along with potential threats, and have automatic classification.

BYOD is a top consideration for investment to deliver best secure wireless LAN. The control loss over the devices and software are expected to access internal resources that requires a new layer of security between the foreign end device and the wireless network. Additionally, enterprises must consider the possibility of advanced threats, which can be used in an attempt to steal data or to disrupt wireless connectivity. New WLAN security tools can help mitigate the threats.

Wi-Fi protected Access (WPA) is expected to contribute XX% share in the global wireless LAN security market. It is a security method which delivers network access control and data protection. It is built on IEEE 802.11i standard with high level assertion, which allows only authorized users to access the network. The major operation of WPA contains network security capability determination, key management, data privacy, authentication, and data integrity.

North America region held the XX% market share in the wireless LAN security market and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The presence of major market key players, mobile work force and increase in demand for high speed data services are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the regional market growth. The rise in adoption of mobile devices, cloud based solutions among SME and large enterprises and developments in IT sector are majorly responsible factors for the growth in the region. The some of the prominent key players are constantly innovating in research and development to introduce cost effective secured WLAN group.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Wireless LAN Security Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Wireless LAN Security Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Wireless LAN Security Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wireless LAN Security Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Wireless LAN Security Market

Global Wireless LAN Security Market, By Security Type

• WPA2/WPA (Wi-Fi Protected Access)

• WEP (Wired Equivalent Privacy)

• No-Encryption

Global Wireless LAN Security Market, By Technology

• Dedicated Security Appliances

• Mobile VPNs

• Stand-Alone WLAN Security Software

• Performance Monitoring and Intrusion Detection Systems

Global Wireless LAN Security Market, By Deployment Type

• On-Premise

• On-Cloud

Global Wireless LAN Security Market, By End-User

• Enterprises

• Individual Consumers

Global Wireless LAN Security Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Wireless LAN Security Market

• A10 Networks

• Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

• Blue Coat Systems Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

• Juniper Networks, Inc.

• ZTE Corporation

• Symantec Corporation

• Motorola Solutions, Inc.

• Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc

• Dell Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Global Wireless LAN Security Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/64206

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com