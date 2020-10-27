Global Wireless Intercom Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Technology, Application, End-User and Region.

Global Wireless Intercom market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.60% during a forecast period.Rise in the demand for safety and security is the main factor to extend the growth of the global wireless intercom market throughout the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

A wireless intercom is a device that allows voice communication without the need to run copper wires among intercom stations. The research report gives a detailed account of the drivers and restraints in the wireless intercom market. Rising demand for strong security solutions, Wi-Fi-based wireless intercoms, and incredible growth in developing economies are hastening the growth of the wireless intercom market. Besides, wireless has speedily developed the standards for several intercoms uses owing to composite and large-scale events, containing sports. Moreover, the transformation of infrastructural development is inspiring the demand for enough security systems, of which wireless intercoms are a vital part.

The market has sighted the acceptance of digital wireless intercoms in the theatre industry as well. A wireless intercom permits people to communicate promptly with each other by the push of a button. Business owners and homeowners equally are understanding many usages for these intercom systems. But Thodukonics wireless intercom, used as a telephone means for both way communication. These are the several factors driving the growth of wireless intercom market. However, the risk of interference from other wireless devices is hampering the growth of the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Wireless Intercom Market Segment analysis

Based on Applications, the security and surveillance segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The security and surveillance segment has a major impact on market demand. This system not only allows people to rise security in their homes but also restrict annoying people. Besides, the increasing rate of crime scenes in many countries has helped drives the demand for outdoor wireless intercom systems. The buying of wireless intercom systems as an extra form of home protection is trending nowadays. This is because there is a requirement for extra security because of the rising crime rate.

Need for Strong Security Solutions Boosts Demand for Wireless Intercoms in Asia-Pacific region.

The Asia-Pacific region has dominated the market with US$ XX% Mn in 2019 because intercoms, is one of the most essential components of a security system, also witnessing a vast upsurge in demand by region. The development of infrastructure activities, owing to the growth of the urban populace in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to fuel the demand for robust security and communication solutions, throughout the forecast period. The rising wealth and disposable incomes also support the necessity for electronic security. This is expected to boost the need for wireless intercoms for good communication for safety and surveillance purposes.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the main production area of the video intercom devices, where China and Japan are the largest producing countries of such devices. As compared to Japan, the video intercom devices produced in China are of large volume and cheaper. Furthermost of the infrastructure facilities in the Asia-pacific region use this wireless intercom to monitor the mobs and safe facilities, which is propelling the growth of the market.

Key Trends

Wireless intercom systems for home Safety and Surveillance has become a successful way to communicate crucial information all over the home with the help of contemporary technological advances. Intercom systems not only helps people to safely identify who is at a door through an audio system, even recording video footage which can help to recognize criminals.

Key Developments

• In July 2019 – Clear-Com, LLC announced the FreeSpeak II Digital Wireless Intercom System. FreeSpeak II is a five-channel, full-duplex wireless intercom solution, perfect for large-scale, complex designs or focused applications-requiring team members to be untethered and talking in self-governing channels of communication.

• In August 2019 – Telephonics Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Griffon Corporation, announced that it was awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract as a hardware supplier Technical Category 1 from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to support the Tactical Communications Equipment and Services II program (TacCom II).

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Wireless Intercom Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Wireless Intercom Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Wireless Intercom Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wireless Intercom Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Wireless Intercom Market

Global Wireless Intercom Market, By Technology

• By Wi-Fi Band

o 8 GHz

o 4 GHz

o 6 GHz

• By Radio Frequency

o Single

o Dual

o Multi

• By RF Band

o 540 MHz – 680 MHz

o 721 MHz – 750 MHz

o 823 MHz – 865 MHz

• Others

Global Wireless Intercom Market, By Application

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

• Hospitality

• Security and Surveillance

• Transportation and Logistic

• Other Applications

Global Wireless Intercom Market, By End-User

• Commercial

• Enterprise

Global Wireless Intercom Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Wireless Intercom Market

• Panasonic

• Clear-Com

• Zenitel Group

• Commend International

• RTS Intercom (Part of Bosch Security Systems, Inc.)

• Riedel Communications

• Telephonics Corp.

• Sena Technologies

• Motorola Solutions Inc.

• Aiphone Co Ltd

