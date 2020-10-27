Global Window Cleaning Robot Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product Type, Application and Region.

Global Window Cleaning Robot Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.6% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The benefits of window cleaning robots including no danger for human life, fast cleaning, precision in work, and ability to do repetitive tasks number of times are expected to drive the window cleaning robot market. Furthermore, the growing need for automation, advancement in robotic technology, and time-saving thanks to the usage of robots for window cleaning are anticipated to propel the window cleaning robot market. However, robots are perceived among the employees as job stealers, which are hindering the adoption of robots for cleaning windows.

Developing technologies for instance cloud robotics is expected to provide substantial growth opportunities for the market. Moreover, technologies like big data and advanced analytics are providing robots with the smartness to work in a hazardous environment and creating opportunities for the window cleaning robot market. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the window cleaning robot market.

The report provides an in-depth segment analysis of the global window cleaning robot market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. By application, residential segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.4% and anticipated to hold the highest market share of nearly XX% over the forecast period thanks to growing adoption of floor-cleaning robots and pet hair-cleaning robots. Many government initiatives towards the promotion for the adoption of residential robots like provision of subsidies on purchase of robotic vacuums bode well for the growth of the segment. Such as, beginning from July 2019, the South Korean government is given that subsidy to consumers on the purchase of cleaning robots.

North America held the largest revenue X.2% share of the window cleaning robot market in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a nearby CAGR of X2 % during the forecast period. This is owing to the higher utilization of cleaning products among the households in the developed countries. Moreover, the upsurge in the number of working households in the region has boosted the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners.

China has been the world’s largest market for an industrial robot since 2013 and accounted for 36% of total installations in 2017 and 2018. In 2018, 154,032 units were installed. This is 1% less than in 2017 (156,176 units) but still more than the number of robots installed in EU and the Americas combined nearly 130,772 units.

In 2018, robot installations in Japan increased by 21% to 55,240 units. The average annual growth rate of 17% since 2013 is notable for a country which already has a high level of automation in industrial production.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Window Cleaning Robot Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Window Cleaning Robot Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Window Cleaning Robot Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Window Cleaning Robot Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Window Cleaning Robot Market

Global Window Cleaning Robot Market, by Product Type

• Vacuum Suction

• Fan Absorption

Global Window Cleaning Robot Market, By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

Global Window Cleaning Robot Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Window Cleaning Robot Market

• Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd.

• Hobot Technology, Inc.

• Zhengzhou Bangmi Smart Technology Co., Ltd.

• Mamibot, Inc.

• Windowmate

• Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd.

• Alfawise

• Iishim Global Co., Ltd.

• Baseltek

• ALBOHES

