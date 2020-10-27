Global Web scale IT Market : Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Web scale IT Market was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Web scale IT Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Web scale IT Market Dynamics

Web-scale IT is used to reference a global-class of computing or an architectural approach used to deliver the capabilities of large cloud service providers within an enterprise IT setting. The approach is to design, build and manage data centre infrastructure where capabilities go beyond scale in terms of size to include scale as it pertains to speed and agility.

An increasing broadband customer base is mainly driving the global web scale market over forecast period. Rising social media usage and awareness is expected to be the key factor driving market growth. Furthermore, an increased agility and scalability of stored data over servers, lesser hardware investments, worldwide accessibility of enterprise data, and continuous technical support are some of the key factors driving the web scale IT market.

However, cyber security concerns, lack of technological infrastructure and risk in migrating sensitive data from traditional to new cloud approaches are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Web scale IT Market is segmented by solution, by services, by providers and by region. By solution, analytics solution segment held 34.56% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Various provisions of data collection and modifications in web scale IT are driving the growth of this segment. Smaller enterprises are implementing analytical services, which is another factor driving the growth of this market.

By service, Consulting& IT service segment held 41.23% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Web-scale data centres are software defined as a number of innovative ideas generated by service providers and IT vendors that are implemented using the cloud technology. Companies in the web-scale IT market design their versions of solutions using complex operating system and sophisticated technology on account of efficient and high-speed connectivity.

By geography, North America held 39.38% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. The U.S. is expected to exhibit highest market share in North America. U.S. have the largest cloud services market hence the opportunities for web scale IT in these regions are high. North America is followed by APAC and Europe. APAC is expected to hold 31.23% of market share over forecast period owing to increasing number of cloud providers in this region. An increasing investment by major significant key players including Rackspace, JoyentCloud, and VMware in improving cloud-based services in this region is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market over forecast period.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development and company profiles and market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Some of the key players covered in this report are Nutanix Inc. (U.S.), VMware Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), and Rackspace Inc. (U.S.), Scale computing Inc. (U.S.), SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.) and Nexenta Systems, Inc. (U.S.). These key players are adopting various inorganic and organic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, expansion, new entrants, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches and patent to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Web scale IT Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Web scale IT Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Web scale IT Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Web scale IT Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Web scale IT Market

Global Web scale IT Market segmentation by Solution

• Healing Software

• Automation

• Analytics

Global Web scale IT Market segmentation by Service

• Consulting & IT

• Maintenance

• Repair & Integration

Global Web scale IT Market segmentation by Providers

• Marketplace builder

• Internet Service Providers

• Content Providers

Global Web scale IT Market segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global Web scale IT Market Major Key players

• Nutanix Inc.(U.S.)

• VMware Inc.(U.S.)

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.(U.S.)

• Google, Inc.(U.S.)

• Rackspace Inc. (U.S.)

• Scale computing Inc.(U.S.)

• SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.)

• Nexenta Systems, Inc.(U.S.)

• Pivot3 Inc. (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation(U.S.)

• Facebook, Inc. (U.S.)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise(U.S.)

• CloudBees, Inc.(U.S.)

• Netflix, Inc. (U.S.)

• CloudSigma Holding AG (Switzerland)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• CSC

• Lockheed Martin

• Northrop Grumman

• Sophos

• Symantec

• McAfee

