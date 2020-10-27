Global Vapour Absorption Refrigeration System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product Type, Technology, Machine Size, Application, Region.

Global Vapour Absorption Refrigeration System Market is projected to reach US$ xx Mn by 2026 from US$ xx Mn in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of xx % during 2018-2026.

Global Vapour Absorption Refrigeration System Market is segmented into product type, technology, machine size, application, and region. On the basis of product type, market is divided into Aqua-Ammonia, Water-LiBr. Based on technology market is divided into Simple salt and water system, Water spray absorption refrigeration, Single pressure absorption refrigeration. According to machine size market is divided by Small, Medium, and Large. Based on application market is classified into Food Storage Industries, Cold Storage, Fertilizer and pesticide plant, Refineries and chemical plants, Meat and fish processing, Diaries, ice, ice cream plants, Freeze drying, Brine cooling, Others. Geographically market is spread by North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In vapour absorption Refrigeration system the low pressure ammonia vapour leaving the evaporator pass in the absorber where it is absorbed by the cold water in the absorber. Water has the capacity to absorb very large amount of ammonia vapour and the solution formed, is known as aqua-ammonia solution. Absorption of ammonia vapour in water, drops the pressure in the absorber which in turn attract more ammonia vapour from the evaporator and increases temperature of solution. Some form of cooling procedure is employed in the absorber to take away the heat of solution advanced there. Global Vapour Absorption Refrigeration System Market is necessary in order to increase the absorption capacity of water, since at greater temperature water absorbs less ammonia vapour. Strong solution thus formed in the absorber is pumped to the generator by the liquid pump. Pump rises the pressure of the solution upto 10 bar

Simple vapour absorption refrigeration system, consists of an absorber, a pump, a generator and a pressure reducing valve to replace the compressor of vapour compression system. Other components of the system are condenser, receiver, expansion valve and evaporator as in the vapour compression system.

Geography-wise, North America is largest player in refrigeration market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to have a robust growth over the forecast period, owing to rise in the demand for vapour absorption refrigeration system in the China, India and Japan. Rising personal disposable along with increasing purchasing power of people in these countries is predicted to expand the growth of the Global Vapour Absorption Refrigeration System Market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) region over the forecast period.

Key players operated in market include Robur, Pink, ECONIC systems, AOSOL, Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning, Advance Industrial Refrigeration, Inc., CIMCO Refrigeration, Rowald Refrigeration Systems, Inc., Airdyne Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, Combined Refrigeration Resources, Inc., Transparent Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd., Chhabra Engineers & Instruments, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, Thermaxglobal, Houston, TX, Pro Refrigeration, Inc., Tecogen, Ningbo Beilun Walla Electric Appliance Co., Ltd., Qingdao Smad Electric Appliances Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Tengyun Refrigerating S&T Co., Ltd., Qingdao Smad Electric Appliances Co., Ltd.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Vapour Absorption Refrigeration System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Vapour Absorption Refrigeration System Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Vapour Absorption Refrigeration System Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Vapour Absorption Refrigeration System Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Vapour Absorption Refrigeration System Market:

Global Vapour Absorption Refrigeration System Market by Product Type:

• Aqua-Ammonia

• Water-LiBr

Global Vapour Absorption Refrigeration System Market by Technology:

• Simple salt and water system

• Water spray absorption refrigeration

• Single pressure absorption refrigeration

Global Vapour Absorption Refrigeration System Market by Machine Size:

• Small

• Medium

• Large

Global Vapour Absorption Refrigeration System Market by Application:

• Food Storage Industries

• Cold Storage

• Fertilizer and pesticide plant

• Refineries and chemical plants

• Meat and fish processing

• Diaries, ice, ice cream plants

• Freeze drying

• Brine cooling

• Others

Global Vapour Absorption Refrigeration System Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

