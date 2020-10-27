Global V2X Market for Automotive Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Communication, Offering ,Propulsion, Technology and By Geography

Global V2X Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX % from 2019 to 2026, to reach a market size of USD XX billion by 2026 from USD XX billion in 2018.

Vehicle to Everything (V2X) is a communication functionality that enables a vehicle to pass the required information to any entity that may affect the vehicle, and vice versa. V2X system may be further subdivided into Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G). This Communication is based on WLAN technology subsequently forming a Vehicular-ad-hoc zone as two V2X senders come within each other’s range. Hence it does not require any infrastructure for vehicles to communicate, which is key to assure safety in remote or little-developed areas.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The demand for road safety, real-time traffic information and incident reporting have been rising globally. This has skyrocketed the prospects for V2X technology. The major driving forces behind the growth of the Global V2X Market are the increase in government funds for better traffic management, safety assurance, energy savings and the development of connected vehicles.

On the other hand, lack of infrastructure, Government regulations and additional cost burden on consumers may hinder the growth of the Global V2X Market.

Amongst all, Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In 2017, North America has been estimated to account for the largest share, by value and volume, of the Global V2X Market. However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the same period. The largest share of North America can be credited to factors such as a huge demand for automobiles because of better infrastructure and high income, favorable policies, and regulations by the government, and the need for a better and effective transportation system.

This report provides insights into the following points:

• Market Penetration: The report gives all-inclusive information about the V2X market and the key players in Global V2X Market.

• Product Development/Innovation: The report provides comprehensive insights into forthcoming technologies and new product launches in the V2X market.

• Market Development: The report examines the probable arenas globally where Global V2X Market can expand its footprints.

• Market Diversification: The report provides extensive information about new products, untapped regional markets, recent developments, and investments in the Global V2X Market.

This report contains various levels of analysis, including industry analysis, competitive leadership mapping, and company profiles, which together discuss the basic views on the emerging and high growth segments of the Global V2X Market high-growth regions and countries; government initiatives; and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. New entrants, smaller firms as well as established firms will be definitely enabled and facilitated through this report to understand the V2X market better to help them acquire a larger Global V2X Market share.

The Scope of the Global V2X Market:

Global V2X Market, By Communication Type

V2C, V2D, V2G, V2P, V2V and V2I

Global V2X Market, By Offering Type

Hardware and Software

Global V2X Market, By Connectivity Type

DSRC and Cellular

Global V2X Market, By Propulsion

ICE and EV

Global V2X Market, By Technology

Automated Driver Assistance, Intelligent Traffic Systems, Emergency Vehicle Notification, Passenger Information System, Fleet & Asset Management, Parking Management System, Line of sight, Non-line of sight, Backing, and others

Global V2X Market, By Geography

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Deloitte are some of the sites in addition to various international journals that are being referred to gain insights about global V2X communication utility in automotive industries. Data triangulation techniques in addition to other comparative analysis were carried out between various secondary sources. The data points have been obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. While taking interviews, KOLs from both demand and supply side were taken into consideration to minimize the bias. A bottom-up approach was used during collecting and analysing the data points thus to comprehend micro-level as well as macro-level scenario vividly.

Major Key players of the Global V2X Market:

Continental

Qualcomm

Delphi Automotive

Infineon Technologies

Intel

NXP Semiconductors

TomTom

Harman International

Cohda Wireless

Autotalks

NVIDIA

Robert Bosch

Daimler (Germany)

Audi (Germany)

Kapsch

Delphi

Arada

Savari

Toyota

Volkswagen

