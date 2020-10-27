Global Radiology Information Systems Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type , by Component , by Deployment Mode , by End User and by Geography



Radiology Information Systems Market is a technology that provides the ability to physicians and radiologists to keep a complete record of patient history and radiology imaging data in an electronic form. Radiology Information Systems also called as RIS is basically a measure of electronic health record systems that track a patient’s utilization of radiology services throughout a treatment procedure.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Global Radiology Information Systems Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD 661.17 Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Radiology Information Systems Market is segmented by type, component, deployment mode, end user, and geography. Type segment is classified as integrated radiology information systems and standalone radiology information systems. The component segment is further sub-segment as software, services, and hardware. Deployment Mode segment is divided as web-based, cloud-based and on-premises.

Cloud-Based deployment mode segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Increase in demand for cloud-based services due to reduced operational cost & easy accessibility to data will fuel the cloud-based deployment mode segment growth. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The rising prevalence of cancer and bone disorders is trending the overall Global Radiology Information Systems Market. However, issues related to misuse of patient-related confidential data will restrain the market growth. North America is expected to lead the Radiology Information Systems market in the forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Favorable reimbursement scenario, rising technological advancement, and increased demand by patients and physicians will fuel the Global Radiology Information Systems Market in the North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Radiology Information Systems Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the type, component, deployment mode, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Radiology Information Systems Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Radiology Information Systems Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Radiology Information Systems Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Radiology Information Systems Market Are:

• Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary of Siemens AG)

• Philips Healthcare (Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

• Mckesson Corporation

• GE Healthcare (Division of General Electric Company)

• Merge Healthcare Incorporated

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Medinformatix, Inc.

• Cerner Corporation

• Carestream Health, Inc.

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

• MedInformatix, Inc.

• NOVARAD Corp

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

• Radiology Information Systems companies/payers

• Healthcare institutions/providers (hospitals, medical groups, physicians’ practices, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, ambulatory centres, and outpatient clinics)

• Healthcare Radiology Information System providers

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Radiology Information Systems Market based on type, component, deployment mode, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Radiology Information Systems Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Radiology Information Systems Market, By Type

• Integrated Radiology Information Systems

• Standalone Radiology Information Systems

Global Radiology Information Systems Market, By Component

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

Global Radiology Information Systems Market, By Deployment Mode

• Web-Based

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premises

Global Radiology Information Systems Market, By End-User

• Office-Based Physicians

• Hospitals

• Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

Global Radiology Information Systems Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

