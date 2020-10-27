Global Point-of-Care Testing Market (POC): Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Product type, By End-User and By Region.

Global Point-of-Care Testing Market (POC) was valued US$ 14Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Market by product type, By Product Type, By End User and by region. Based on product type point of care market is segmented into Glucose Monitoring, Cardiac Markers, Infectious Diseases Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Coagulation Monitoring, Pregnancy And Fertility Testing, Haematology Testing, Blood Gas Testing & Others. By End-User are segmented in Clinics, Home, Laboratories, Assisted living healthcare facilities, Hospitals. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The driving factor for the point of care market is due to Rising in usage of home-based glucose monitoring systems, Coagulation Monitoring, Infectious Diseases Testing, in trending Pregnancy And Fertility Testing, developing technology and innovative launching scheme and best offers to eventually reduce public and national spending on health, These devices are being highly used for the rapid diagnosis of disease conditions for the early detection and management of the disease are the factor of growth in point of care market. High logistics costs and huge investment will be the restrains for point of care market.

Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Market is segmented into by product, by Product Type, by End-user Type, and by geography. In terms Product Type, Infectious Diseases Testing will be in higher demand due to rising Point-of-care diagnostic are offering various schemes such as ease of use in remote areas, technological advancements, and lowered price points, tests are used in finger stick or capillary samples will be the key factor to boost the point of care market. In End, User segment Home Care will be fastest growing department due to Growing concern for early-stage disease detection and to avoid the occurrence of any chronic condition is expected to drive the remote monitoring and raise demand for rapid tests are a growth opportunity in the point-of-care testing market.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the emerging economies, increasing in disposal income, Large-scale rising population, changing lifestyle and early safety and precaution will lead the step in these regions to boost the point-of-care testing market in the Asia Pacific.

Abbott Laboratories, Akers Biosciences, Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc, Amnisure International, Arlington Scientific, Inc, Becton Dickinson (BD), Biotron Diagnostics, Inc, Boson Biotech Co. Ltd, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc, DRG International, Inc, Daktari Diagnostics, Diasys Diagnostic Systems Gmbh, Diazyme Laboratories, Inc., EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh, Getein Biomedical, Inc,. Hema Diagnostic Systems, LLC, Jant Pharmacal Corporation, Nova Biomedical, Corp., Princeton Biomeditech Corporation, Teco Diagnostics, Wama Diagnostica.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Market

Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Market, by Product Type:

• Glucose Monitoring

• Cardiac Markers

• Infectious Diseases Testing

• Cholesterol Testing

• Coagulation Monitoring

• Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

• Hematology Testing

• Blood Gas Testing

• Others

Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Market ,by End-User Type

• Clinics

• Home Care

• Laboratories

• Assisted living healthcare facilities

• Hospitals

Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• Abbott

• Beckman Coulter Inc.

• Instrumentation Laboratory

• Johnson & Johnson

• Nova Biomedical

• Qiagen

• Roche Diagnostics Limited

• Siemens AG

• Abaxis, Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.

• ARKRAY, Inc.

• Ascencia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• bioMerieux SA

• CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• LamdaGen Corporation

• Medtronic Public Limited Company

• Nova Biomedical

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Point-of-Care (POC) Testing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

