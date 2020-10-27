Global Pet Wearable Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Technology, By Application, By Region.



Pet Wearable Market was valued US$ 1.3 Bn by 2019 and is estimated to reach approximately US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Implementing Pet Wearable is to grow connection by sending data to centralized server through networks such as wireless local area network (WLAN), Bluetooth, and RFID. The IoT connects billions of pet devices and sensors to develop innovative applications in the market. Smartphones, laptops, and tablets are major system through which people and system get connected. At present, IoT systems use low-cost and energy efficient wireless sensor nodes and were influence further. Their continuous operation mechanisms include power management and low power radio. IoT technologies have become an integral part of many applications including smart pet wearables.

Based on Technology type, Pet Wearable market can be fragmented into GPS, RFID Sensors. Adopting RFID tags has estimated to lead the market segment. The rising trend during 2015 has dominated market and anticipated to witness a slight decline in its market share by the end of 2020. Low frequency (LF) and ultra-high frequency (UHF) are two RFID tags designed frequencies. The vital application for LF RFID is animal tracking and UHF-based RFID tags record continuous readings of a pet’s daily activities

Based on application Pet Wearable market is sectionised into Medical diagnosis & treatment, Behavior monitoring & control, Facilitation, safety & security and Identification and tracking. The tracking segment estimate to have strong growth by end of 2020. Tracking collars with supported Smartphone applications have high demand. This attributed to benefits locate pets on-demand and track their activities at regular intervals.

In terms of geography Pet Wearable market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate pet wearable market over the forecast period. Increasing government expenditure on veterinary industry, well-developed healthcare infrastructure related to pets, and presence of prominent market players operating in this region can attribute towards growth. Increasing number of pet ownership in countries such as India and Chain followed by Asia Pacific with significant revenue share in global pet wearable market

Key Players Analyzed in the Pet Wearable Market report:

1. Whistle Labs Inc.

2. PetPace Ltd.

3. Nedap N.V.

4. Loc8tor Ltd.

5. DeLaval Inc.

6. FitBark

7. i4C Innovations

8. Tractive

9. Binatone Global

10. Cybortra

11. Garmin

12. KYON

13. PawsCam

14. PawTrax

15. Pet Vu

16. Petcube

17. Petrek Australia

18. Pettorway

19. Pitpatpet

20. Pod Trackers

21. Trackimo

22. Tractive

23. Wondermento

24. WTS – Wonder Technology Solutions

