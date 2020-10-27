Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % .

Parkinson’s Disease is the combination of progressive, degenerative neurological motor disorder, primarily affecting the dopaminergic cells of the brain. Rigidity, tremor, bradykinesia and postural instability are some of the common symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease.

Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market is segmented by drug class, patient care setting, distribution channel, and geography. Drug Class segment is sub-segmented as levodopa/carbidopa, dopamine receptor agonists, Mao-inhibitors and others. Distribution channel segment is classified as hospital pharmacies, retailer pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. A rising number of patient visits to the hospital due to the availability of diagnostic laboratories is expected to fuel the segment growth. Patient care setting segment is bifurcated as hospitals and clinics. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing prevalence and rise in incidences of Parkinson’s disease across the developed countries are trending the overall Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market. However, the availability of conventional treatment methods will restrain the market growth. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market during the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. The increasing number of generic drug manufacturers and rising aging population in this region will fuel the Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the drug class, patient care setting, distribution channel, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Are:

• GSK

• Novartis

• UCB

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• STADA Arzneimittel AG

• Acadia

• Wockhardt

• Sun Pharma

• Lundbeck

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals

• Abbvie

• Impax

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Teva

• Merck

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Academic institutions

• Parkinson’s disease treatment dealers and suppliers

• Parkinson’s disease treatment product manufacturers

• Parkinson’s disease associations

• Human identification service providers

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market based on drug class, patient care setting, distribution channel, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market, By Drug Class:

• Levodopa/carbidopa

• Dopamine Receptor Agonists

• MAO-Inhibitors

• COMT-inhibitors

• Anticholinergics

• Other Drugs

Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retailer Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market, By Patient Care Setting:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

