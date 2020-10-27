Global Oxygen Concentrators Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Technology, End User and Region.

Global Oxygen Concentrators Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

An oxygen concentrator is a device, which concentrates the oxygen from a gas supply by selectively eliminating nitrogen to supply an oxygen-enriched product gas stream.

Growing prevalence of respiratory disorders, increasing the geriatric population, a great prevalence of tobacco smoking, rising consumer preference towards home-based oxygen therapy and technical advancements are expected to drive the global oxygen concentrators market.

Additionally, a growing number of programs from the different healthcare organizations for monitoring and diagnosing the patients, and increasing demand patient’s quality of life also boosts the growth in the oxygen concentrators market. On the other hand, the availability of low-cost alternatives by local manufacturers, strict regulatory guidelines causing delays in product approvals, and medical reimbursement rate cuts for home oxygen therapy are limiting the growth in the global oxygen concentrators market.

Continuous flow technology is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR in the global oxygen concentrators market. The demand is increasing for this technology owing to the augmented chronic and emergency conditions. Growing respiratory problems and increasing demand for the types of equipment is expected to increase the demand for continuous flow technology during the forecasting period. Need for the mobility in the oxygen providence, advanced technologies are expected to drive the global oxygen concentrators market by this segment.

Home Care Settings is expected to lead the global oxygen concentrators market. The home care aids the patient by providing all his needs and prevents the infectious contents open out to other people. An increasing need for the respiratory solution or support to patients who are under home care is expected to increase the demand for oxygen concentrators in-home care segment.

North America is expected to dominate the global oxygen concentrator market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to factors such as the presence of many key market players in the region and well-established healthcare industry. Rise in the adoption of the unhealthy living conditions of people in the regions is expected to increase the demand for oxygen concentrators.

The country U.S. is expected to share US $ XX Mn in the oxygen concentrator market owing to the increasing geriatric population and startling rise in the number of smokers. Furthermore, The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR in the global oxygen concentrator market owing to the rapidly growing healthcare industry in this region and the growing adoption of portable medical devices for better patient care at homes.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global oxygen concentrators market.

The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global oxygen concentrators market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Oxygen Concentrators market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Oxygen Concentrators market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Oxygen Concentrators market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Oxygen Concentrators market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report for Global Oxygen Concentrators Market

Global Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Type

• Portable

• Stationary

Global Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Technology

• Pulse Flow

• Continuous Flow

Global Oxygen Concentrators Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Home Care Settings

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers and & Physician Offices

Global Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• GCE Group

• Caire Inc.

• Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

• O2 Concepts LLC

• ResMed

• Besco Medical Co., LTD

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Dba DeVilbiss Healthcare

• Smiths Medical, Inc.

• Medical Depot, Inc.

• Philips Respironics

• Zadro Health Solutions

• Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries Co. Ltd.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Chart Industries, Inc.

• Invacare Corporation

• Inogen, Inc.

• Nidek Medical

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Oxygen Concentrators Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Oxygen Concentrators by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

