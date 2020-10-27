Global Orthopedic Implants Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Product, Procedure, Biomaterial, Device Type, Application, End-User and Region.

Global Orthopedic Implants Market was valued US$ 44.80 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach 67.50 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.26 % during a forecast period.



An orthopedic implant is a medical device, which is surgically placed inside the body to reinstate bone function by emphasizing or replacing a damaged structure.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions like fractures, degenerative bone disease osteoporosis, an increasing number of road accidents, and arthritis are driving the global orthopedic implants market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) prediction, the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis more common in women and developed countries. Increasing cases of obesity, sedentary lifestyle, extensive working hours, and increasing sports culture result in the early onset of musculoskeletal disorders are expected to boost the orthopedic implants market.

The metallic biomaterials segment is expected to dominate the global orthopedic implants market owing to the cost-effectiveness of these materials. Metallic biomaterials deliver the efficacy of bone healing over all other materials. These are used to manufacture numerous orthopedic implants like screws, plates, vertebral compression fracture (VCF) devices, and others.

The spinal implants segment is expected to grow a XX% rate of CAGR in the global orthopedic implants market during the forecast period. Continuous growth in the trauma cases related to sports-related and road accidents coupled with the increasing incidences of spondylolisthesis and disc degenerative conditions is expected to increase demand for the spinal fusion surgeries during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to hold significant growth in the global orthopedic implants market in 2017. The growth in the market is attributed to factors like increasing the adoption of technologically advanced surgical procedures and surge in the prevalence of orthopedic diseases like osteoarthritis among the geriatric population in this region. Additionally, favourable compensation for the treatment of different musculoskeletal disorders with Medicare policy is expected to boosts the growth of the market in the region.

Identifying the increasing demand, key players in the orthopedic implants market are focusing to develop new technologies to cater to the requirement, meanwhile increasing their product penetration and market reach. Some of the prominent key players are preferring the orthopedic implants, which are produced by using 3D printing technology. This technology is helping to reduce the surgery cost and duration and deliver relatively long-term stability.

With the technological advances in the production of the orthopedic implants, manufacturers have made momentous enhancements to implant materials and processing methods of implant parts, which can be more reliable, durable, and long-lasting. For instance, key players are developing implants by a new type of plastic called the highly cross-linked polyethylene.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the global orthopedic implants market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global orthopedic implants market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Orthopedic Implants Market

Global Orthopedic Implants Market, By Product

• Spinal implants

• Dental implants

• Trauma & craniomaxillofacial implants

• Reconstructive joint implants

• Orthobiologics

• Others

Global Orthopedic Implants Market, By Procedure

• Open Surgery

• Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

• Others

Global Orthopedic Implants Market, By Biomaterial

• Metallic Biomaterials

• Polymer Biomaterials

• Ceramic Biomaterials

• Natural Biomaterials

Global Orthopedic Implants Market, By Device Type

• Internal Fixation Devices

• External Fixation Devices

• Orthopedic Rods/Wire

• Orthopedic Screws

• Orthopedic Plates

• Fixation Pins

• Orthopedic Nails

Global Orthopedic Implants Market, by Application

• Neck Fracture

• Spine Fracture

• Hip Replacement

• Knee Fracture

• Shoulder Replacement

• Others

Global Orthopedic Implants Market, by End-User

• Hospital

• Orthopedic Clinics

• Home Cares

• Others

Global Orthopedic Implants Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Deputy Synthes Inc.

• Globus Medical, Inc.

• NuVasive, Inc.

• Smith & Nephew plc.

• Stryker Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

• Medtronic, plc.

• The Orthopedic Implant Company

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Wright Medical Group N.V.

• Aesculap Implant Systems

