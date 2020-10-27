Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drug Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Drug type, Prescription type, and Region.

Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drug Market was valued at US$ 2.1 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global opioid induced constipation drug market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global opioid induced constipation drug market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The number of patients suffering from opioid induced constipation is growing across the globe. Close to 100 mn U.S. patients in 2013 were suffering from opioid induced constipation, according to the American Academy of Pain Medicine. They added that this number is anticipated to increase as the number of people consuming opioid drugs increases. With an increasing awareness of the commercial availability of a large type of opioid drugs, people have resorted to using them for longer terms to treat chronic pains.

Increasing incidences of diseases associated with old age, impaired body functions, and rise in the use of medicines such as antidepressants and anticholinergic have collectively led to a high prevalence of constipation among the elderly population. This drives growth in the opioid induced constipation market globally. The use of laxatives for opioid induced constipation is a major challenge that is reducing sales of approved drugs meant for the treatment of opioid induced constipation.

Lubiprostone segment is leading the global opioid induced constipation drug market. Lubiprostone under the brand name Amitiza is indicated for treating opioid induced constipation drug, where it major indication is for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Lubiprostone is projected that the segment will take over the market share of methylnaltrexone bromide. Moreover, naloxegol is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. The drug is under testing for many patient types such as pregnant women and patients less than 17 years of age. So, future approvals are expected to lead the market.

Region-wise, North America is the dominant regional opioid induced constipation drugs market through the forecast period. Early bird approval of opioid induced constipation drugs by the USFDA and high consumption of opioids in the US is the prime growth factors for the opioid induced constipation drugs market in North America. Besides, Germany, UK, and Spain are the major countries setting the market dynamics in Europe. Overall, the developed countries across the world, predominantly North America and Europe are the key consumers of opioid induced constipation drugs.

Scope of Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drug Market

Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drug Market, by Drug type

• Methylnaltrexone Bromide

• Lubiprostone

• Naloxegol

• Naldemedine

• Docusate Sodium

• Others

Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drug Market, by Prescription type

• Prescribed

• Over The Counter

Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drug Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drug Market

• GlaxoSmithKline, Inc.

• AstraZeneca plc, Inc.

• Pfizer, Inc.

• S.L.A. Pharma AG

• AIKO Biotechnology

• Cubist Pharmaceuticals

• Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

