Global Network Forensics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Vertical, Component, Deployment, and Region.

Network Forensics Market was valued US$ 1.43 Bn in 2019 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the network forensics market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026.

The network forensics market helps different enterprises to protect endpoints, networks, and data centers from various malicious attacks, ransomware, sophisticated cybercriminals, and advanced persistent threats (APTs). The main driving factors of network forensics market are the increased need to secure networks from advanced attacks, such as ransomware, distributed denial of service (DDoS), and advanced persistent threats (APTs), the increased attacking/hacking techniques, and the need for government regulations and regulatory agreements. So, organizations are deploying advanced network forensics solutions to secure networks and endpoints from cyber threats.

Based on the component segment, the software segment is expected to have the highest market revenue share by 2026. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the highest market share of around 30% in 2026, followed by Asia Pacific regions. The growth of network forensics in the North America region is owing to the increase in cyber security threats, particularly among government and banking sectors. Also, Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR value of more than 15% for the forecast period, followed by South America.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of the Global Network Forensics market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, cost, revenue and contact information. In February 2019, IBM announced a new portfolio of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, which team AI and advanced analytics designed to help asset-intensive organizations, such as the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), to improve maintenance strategies.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Network Forensics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Network Forensics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Network Forensics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Network Forensics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Network Forensics Market:

Network Forensics Market, by Vertical

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Government

• It & telecom

• Education

• Retail

• Energy & utility

• Manufacturing

• Others

Network Forensics Market, by Component

• Software

• Services

Network Forensics Market, by Deployment

• On-premises

• Software-as-a-service

Network Forensics Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operated in Network Forensics Market:

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco Systems

• FireEye

• Symantec Corporation

• NETSCOUT Systems

• EMC RSA

• Viavi Solutions

• LogRhythm

• NIKSUN

• Savvies

• Novetta Solutions

• AccessData

• Narus

• WildPackets

• NetWitness

• Solera Networks.

