Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Type of Leukemia, Treatment Type, Molecule Type, Mode of Administration, Gender, and Region.

Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market was valued at US$ 11.32 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 19.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.84 % during a forecast period.



Increased prevalence of cancer especially blood cancer across the globe leading to increasing demand for effective treatments is the driving market growth. Increase in expenditure on the development of novel treatment and developing health infrastructure is further driving the market growth. Additionally, the growth in survival rate and minimum side effects of novel treatment such as stem cell therapy, bone marrow transplant has open new avenues for market growth. Also, increasingly exposed to chemical mutation, changing dietary habits and living style of the population is further pushing the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The lack of early diagnosis and awareness among the public are leading challenges in the market for leukemia therapeutics. Furthermore, redefining the drug lifecycle roadmap is a major challenge for drug innovators. However, breakthrough therapy designations and accelerated approvals granted by regulatory bodies like the FDA would offer lucrative market opportunities for the drug innovators.

Based on treatment type, chemotherapy led the segment in 2018. Because of an ability to kill cancerous cells or inhibiting its proliferation and maintain a normal level of lymphocytes of chemotherapy, it is driving the market growth. Similarly, the increased survival rate of the patients treated with chemotherapy is again fueling its demand.

On the basis of the type of leukemia, acute lymphocytic leukemia is dominating the segment and has accounted for maximum market share. Owing to the rising condition of cancerous cells, acute leukemia is driving the segment growth. Increasing smoking habits, exposure to chemicals, radiations and cases with other blood-related disorders are again driving the segment growth.

In terms of region, North America followed by Europe dominates the global leukemia therapeutics market owing to the growing incidence of cancer and increasing ageing population. The APAC is expected to show high growth rate because of the increasing incidence of cancer. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing leukemia markets in the Asia Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for the leukemia therapeutic market in emerging economies are increasing R&D investment, a large pool of patients and growing government funding.

Key developments in leukemia therapeutics market: In February 2018, Sanofi announced to discard the mid-stage exertion on ALL therapy for the anti-CD38 antibody isatuximab. Also, Erytech Pharma broadened the scope of eryaspase (GRASPA) growth for solid tumors further clinical studies in triple negative breast cancer.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market.

Scope of the Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market

Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Type of Leukemia

• Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

• Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

• Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

• Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Treatment Type

• Targeted Drugs & Immunotherapy

• Chemotherapy

Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Molecule Type

• Small Molecules

• Biologics

Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Mode of Administration

• Oral Mode

• Injectable Mode

Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Gender

• Males

• Females

Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market

• Novartis AG

• AbbVie

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Hoffmann-La Roche

• Sanofi

• Pfizer

• Amgen

• Gilead Sciences

• Takeda

• Celgene

• AbARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Genzyme Corporation

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Teva Pharmaceuticals

