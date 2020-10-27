Global Larvicides Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Control Method, Target, End-use Sector, and Region.

Global Larvicides Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Larvicides Market: Overview

The chemicals based product larvicides are used to kill mosquitoes, biting flies, and other insects. These insects are accountable for damage to human health and can cause diseases, like malaria, dengue. There are numerous products in the market to control mosquito and fogging and spraying are used to control adult mosquitoes. Also, larvicides cannot harm humans, vertebrate pets, livestock, and the environment because of very low toxicity.

Global Larvicides Market: Dynamics

The effect of mosquitoes fly diseases, including dengue, malaria, zika virus, and others across the globe, which are the key factor expected to drive the growth of the larvicides market over the forecast period. Likewise, government and concerned organizations are conducting awareness to control malaria diseases is an additional factor which is expected to further fuel the growth of the larvicides market in the future. Moreover, increasing the adoption of larvicides across several end-users, for example agricultural, commercial, etc. to prevent larvae from adult mosquitoes is an additional factor expected to boost the growth of the global market over the forecast period.

An increase in the prevalence of insect-borne diseases, mainly in the emerging and least developed countries is the main determinant of improving the global sales of larvicides. Also, the consciousness about environmental hygiene and the benefits of integrated pest management is driving the growth of the global larvicides market.

On the other hand, numerous application of certain insecticides have increased larval resistance, which, is hindering the sales of larvicides. In emerging countries, the high price of larval control methods and products is amongst the key factor obstructing the market growth. Market players are observing obstructions in their growth, due to the doubt of the optimum usage dose of larvicides in both agriculture and non-agriculture purposes. Therefore, to overcome these challenges in the market, manufacturers are investing in their R&D activities to introduce technologically improved larvicides.

Global Larvicides Market: Segment Analysis

By the end-use sector segments, the public health sector is expected to hold maximum revenue share in the global larvicides market due to the presence of increasing larvae of mosquitos in water forms including lakes, drains, marshes, swamps, and ponds and increasing mosquitoes control activities in rural areas of emerging countries.

According to the control method segments, the biocontrol agents are expected to account for the largest revenue contributions in the global larvicides market. The increasing adoption of larvicides as a service, thanks to its chemical agent, effective for larval control, environmentally friendly properties is a factor expected to drive the growth of the larvicides market in the future.

Global Larvicides Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest market share of the global larvicides market in terms of revenue, on account of the major pest control products together with the existence of several national & multinational companies in the region. Likewise, effective performance of surveillance and high prevalence rate of diseases, for example, dengue and malaria. The market in Europe is expected to account for the second-largest revenue share in the global larvicides market.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in terms of revenue, because of increasing mosquito-borne diseases and upsurge in government initiatives for the improvement of health in developing economies in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Larvicides Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Larvicides Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Larvicides Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Larvicides Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Larvicides Market

Global Larvicides Market, By Control Method

• Biocontrol Agents

• Chemical Agents

• Insect Growth Regulators

• Other control methods (surface oils & films and mechanical control)

Global Larvicides Market, By Target

• Mosquitoes

• Flies

• Others (ants, fleas, thrips, fungus gnats, nematodes, and beetles)

Global Larvicides Market, By End-use Sector

• Public Health

• Agricultural

• Commercial

• Residential

• Livestock

Global Larvicides Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Larvicides Market

• Bayer

• BASF

• Gowan Company

• Sumitomo Chemical

• Nufarm

• Certis

• Summit Chemical

• Syngenta

• Adama

• Eli Lily and Company

• Russell IPM

• Central Garden & Pet Co.

