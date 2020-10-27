Global IoT in Renewable Energy Market : Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Solution ,by Applications , by End-Use , by Region

Global IoT in Renewable Energy Market had the revenue of USD $10.1 billion in 2019 and expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % to reach USD $ XX billion in 2026.

Increasing awareness towards security against cyber-attacks and rising demand for increased operational efficiency is expected to drive the IoT in renewable energy Market in the forecast period. As a result, solution providers are shifting focus towards IoT security solutions to safeguard the connected devices. Advancement in next-generation sensors is another major driving factor of the Global IoT in Renewable Energy Market.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The increasing demand for IoT solutions is bringing down the operating costs and improving profit margins from renewable energy companies such as oil and gas, wind energy, and solar energy and thus, drive the Global IoT in Renewable Energy Market through the forecast period.

The expenditure in the energy sector is increasing due to the expansion of the residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure along with an increased focus on energy conservation initiatives. In this case, the IoT systems provide real-time data about parameters such as voltage fluctuations and early warning signs of equipment failure and ensure proper allocation of maintenance crews. These beneficial activities of the IoT in the renewable energy sector drive the market through 2024. Other factors including rising security concerns, monitoring of operations, minimizing the demand-supply gap, and combating cyber threat also drive the market. Governments of several countries are increasingly shifting towards green energy owing to increased global warming and excess depletion of fossil fuel reserves. With several countries, such as Australia eying to go 100% renewable by 2030, demand for smart monitoring systems capable of warranting a smooth transition from conventional power to renewables is expected to increase through 2024. This has paved ways for deployment of IoT solution in the renewable industries across the globe. Capacity expansions of existing solar and wind power plants is expected to drive the demand for IoT solutions in near future.

Maximize Market Research has undertaken extensive research about the current Global IoT in Renewable Energy Market outlook with respect to its applications as well as the assuring future of the technology in this sector. Notably, the report delivers a deep insight into the drivers, opportunities, and restraints that exist in the Global IoT in Renewable Energy Market. The report also forecasts the future market opportunities that shall exist in this sector. Based on the analysis, report segments the market broadly -by Solution -by End-Use –by Application -by Region.

According to the energy industry, North America holds the major share of renewable energy consumption and expected to increase through the forecast period. With consumption on the rise, energy companies are incentivized to improve efficiency to decrease their total operating costs, and opportunities for these improvements are abundant. Thus, the market for IoT in the renewable energy sector is expected to drive the through the forecast period. The U.S. had the highest energy consumption in the North American region. U.S. industry could introduce measures that cut energy consumption by 14% or 22%. IoT technologies that either exist or are being developed are among the tech-based solutions that promise to address efficiency and security issues for the energy sector.

The asia-pacific market for Global IoT in Renewable Energy Market is expected to grow at the highest rate through the forecast period. The growth is driven by the emergence of smart cities in the region. Singapore is leveraging on its Smart Nation program to resolve challenges in the utilities, transport and healthcare space. China plans to build 202 smart cities to cope with rapid urbanization. In fact, Asian enterprises are ahead of their US peers in IoT adoption. Consumer electronics players like Samsung and LG target for 90% of their products to be IoT capable by 2019.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global IoT In Renewable Energy Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global IoT In Renewable Energy Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global IoT In Renewable Energy Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global IoT In Renewable Energy Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Report:

Global IoT In Renewable Energy Market, by Solution: Analytic Software, Hardware Platform, Service, Connectivity

Global IoT In Renewable Energy Market, by Applications: Pipeline, Refineries, Grid Control, Digital Oilfield, Others

Global IoT In Renewable Energy Market, by End-Use: Oil & Gas, Solar, Wind, Others

Global IoT In Renewable Energy Market, by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Key Players

AGT INTERNATIONAL

CARRIOTS

CISCO

DAVRA NETWORKS

FLUTURA

IBM

ILS TECHNOLOGY

MAVEN SYSTEMS

NORTHWEST ANALYTICS

SAP

SYMBOTICWARE

WIND RIVER

GENERAL ELECTRIC

DHL

SYMANTEC

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

SIEMENS

ERICSSON

PHILIPS

HONEYWELL

ACCENTURE

TEGO INC.

