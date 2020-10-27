Global Genetic Testing Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Genetic Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% to reach US$ XX billion in 2026.

The growth is coupled with the rising incidence of genetic disorders and reduction in the genetic testing prices. Around 6,00,920 cancer deaths occurred in the U.S. in 2017. Growing awareness among patients pertaining to the early diagnosis of diseases will lead to timely treatment resulting in reduced mortality. The rising incidence of diseases such as cancer, cystic fibrosis, Alzheimer’s and other genetic diseases worldwide will result in increasing number of people undergoing genetic testing for early diagnosis thereby fuelling the Global Genetic Testing Market growth.

Other factors including Technological advancement in scientific research and research instrument is increasing the importance of genetic testing throughout the globe. Availability of sensitive and efficient DNA sequencing technique for parental genetic testing allows detection of the minute amount of DNA circulating in the mother’s blood during initial stages of pregnancy. Adoption of such non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) at a very early stage of pregnancy is increasing worldwide thereby augmenting the industry growth over the forecast period.

In 2017, North America dominates the Global Genetic Testing Market. The Global Genetic Testing Market demand is coupled with an increased incidence of diseases by genetic disorders and high technological advancements. The U.S. dominated the genetic testing market in the North American region. The growth of U.S. is attributable to highly advanced infrastructure to support genetic testing, regulatory support for direct to consumer (DTC) genetic testing coupled with increasing insurance coverage and reduction in the cost of genetic tests.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have a higher growth rate in the forecast period. The growth rate is driven by the major countries such as China and India. The factors including increasing R&D investment, a large pool of patients and rising government funding drive the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Other factors including advancements in genetic testing technologies, increasing prevalence of genetic diseases and growing awareness about early detection of diseases are also driving the Global Genetic Testing Market.

Cancer is a major disease provide the highest Global Genetic Testing Market share of genetic testing in 2017. The cancer disease itself is one of the leading causes of mortality and morbidity globally and was responsible for 9.2 million deaths in 2016. Around 5%-10% of all the cancers are caused by inheriting the genetic mutation. The rising incidence of cancers is leading to a significant increase in the number of the genetic test conducted for testing cancer.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Genetic Testing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Genetic Testing Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Genetic Testing Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Genetic Testing Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market Segmentation

• Global Genetic Testing Market, By Type

o Carrier Testing

o Diagnostic Testing

o Newborn Screening

o Predictive and PR symptomatic Testing

o Prenatal Testing

o Nutrigenomic Testing

• Global Genetic Testing Market, By Disease

o Alzheimer’s Diseases

o Cancer

o Cystic Fibrosis

o Sickle Cell Anemia

o Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

o Thalassemia’s

o Huntington’s Disease

o Special Diseases

o Others

•Global Genetic Testing Market, By Technology

o Cytogenetic Testing

o Biochemical Testing

o Molecular Testing

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries from 2018-2026 (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

