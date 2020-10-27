Global Fortified Rice Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –by Micronutrients, Technology, End-Users, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global Fortified Rice Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Fortified Rice Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Fortified Rice Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the micronutrients, vitamins segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global fortified rice market during the forecast period due to various government preferences changing towards the vitamins contained in the food products. Minerals are also expected to drive market growth in a positive way. On the basis of end-user, the residential segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global fortified rice market in the near future owing to the rise in consumption of fortified rice among consumers across globally. In terms of the distribution channel, modern trade segment is anticipated to propel the global fortified rice market growth in the forecast period. Online stores segment is also anticipated to fuel the global fortified rice market growth in the near future as the rising popularity of e-commerce websites among consumers across the globe.

Growing awareness regarding health and healthy food products among consumers across the globe, which is anticipated to fuel the global fortified rice market growth in the forecast period. Global fortified rice market is influenced by rising demand for the fortified rice as an increase in nutritional deficiencies in the population across the globe. Increasing dependency on rice as food is expected to boost the global fortified rice market growth in the forecast period. In addition, rising population coupled with growing disposable incomes of consumers across the globe is expected to boom the global fortified rice market growth in a positive way. However, the high cost associated with various technologies for improving the rice, which is anticipated to hamper the global fortified rice market growth during the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global fortified rice market during the forecast period owing to well-developed industrialization and economy in this region. In addition, the presence of the key manufacturers is projected to drive the global fortified rice market growth during the forecast period in the region. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to generate highest CAGR in the global fortified rice market during the forecast period due to rising population coupled with increasing demand for the food products in developing countries of this region such as India and China. Moreover, the growth in consumption of fortified rice, which is propelling the global fortified rice market in this region.

The Scope of the Report Fortified Rice Market

Global Fortified Rice Market, by Micronutrients

• Minerals

• Vitamins

• Others

Global Fortified Rice Market, by Technology

• Drying

• Extrusion

• Coating Technology & Encapsulation

• Others

Global Fortified Rice Market, by End-users

• Commercial

• Residential

Global Fortified Rice Market, by Distribution Channel

• Convenience Stores

• Modern Trade

• Departmental Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Global Fortified Rice Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Fortified Rice Market

• Aroma Fields

• Tilda Rice

• LT Foods

• REI Agro Ltd.

• Cargill Incorporated

• BASF SE

• Buhler AG

• Willmar International Ltd

• General Mills, Inc

• Kohinoor Specialty Foods India Private Ltd.

• DSM

• KRBL Limited

• The Rice ‘n Spice Intl Ltd

• Bunge Limited

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Fortified Rice Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Fortified Rice Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Fortified Rice Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Fortified Rice Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Fortified Rice Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Fortified Rice Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Fortified Rice Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Fortified Rice by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Fortified Rice Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Fortified Rice Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Fortified Rice Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

