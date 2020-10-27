Global Fortified Edible Oils Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Micronutrient, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global Fortified Edible Oils Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The oils fortified edible oils that are enriched with extra micronutrients. Fortified edible oils contain a sufficient concentration of additional fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamins A, D, E, and others. Fortified edible oils are the involvement made by government regulations to cope with the difficulty of undernourishment.

The increasing vitamin deficiency issues like vitamin A deficiency (VAD) because of the busy standard of living of the people, which is driving the sales of fortified edible oils. Furthermore, the rising number of collaborations between public & private companies for curbing malnutrition by launching different fortified oils is also boosting the global fortified edible oils market. On the other hand, fortified edible oils are priced a little higher than normal edible oils, which may act as a limitation for the global fortified edible oils market.

Based on the micronutrient, the global fortified edible oils market is fragmented into vitamin A, D, E, and others. Vitamin A dominates the global fortified edible oils market, because of it being more lacking among the common masses. This segment is expected to dominate the global fortified edible oils market in the estimated period as well. This demand can be attributed to the increasing illnesses caused by the deficiency of vitamin A, such as xerophthalmia. Vitamin D and E are expected to show significant growth in the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global fortified edible oils market thanks to the presence of countries such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and china where major oilseeds are grown and processed. Asia accounts for the leading share in global vegetable oil production. Augmented focus on fortification of edible oils in developing economies of Asia, together with edible oils fortification mandate in countries like India because of the high occurrence of malnutrition within the countries is expected to further boost the growth of the Asian fortified edible oil market throughout the upcoming years.

Also, Europe and North America are expected to show significant growth rates thanks to the increasing demand for healthy food ingredients, which leads to total health improvement.

The global fortified edible oils market is witnessing a strong global competition presently. Major players are challenging to grab the largest share with new product launches & heavy marketing efforts. Many big players are strongly looking out for new opportunities in the developing market. The existing efforts of most players in the fortified edible oils market are focused on the structure of a valuable brand.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Fortified Edible Oils Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Fortified Edible Oils Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Fortified Edible Oils Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Fortified Edible Oils Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Fortified Edible Oils Market

Global Fortified Edible Oils Market, By Product Type

• Palm Oil

• Soybean Oil

• Sunflower Oil

• Olive Oil

• Corn Oil

• Canola Oil

• Rice Bran Oil

• Other Oils

Global Fortified Edible Oils Market, By Micronutrient

• Vitamin A

• Vitamin D

• Vitamin E

• Others

Global Fortified Edible Oils Market, By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Specialty Retail

• e-Commerce

• Other Retail Formats

Global Fortified Edible Oils Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Fortified Edible Oils Market

• Bunge Limited

• Conagra Brands, Inc.

• Adani Wilmar Limited

• Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill Incorporated

• Borges International Group

• Nestlé S.A

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Fortified Edible Oils Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Fortified Edible Oils Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Fortified Edible Oils Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Fortified Edible Oils Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Fortified Edible Oils Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Fortified Edible Oils Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Fortified Edible Oils Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Fortified Edible Oils by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Fortified Edible Oils Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Fortified Edible Oils Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Fortified Edible Oils Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

