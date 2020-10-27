Global Food Safety Testing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Contaminant, Technology, Food Tested, and Region

Global Food Safety Testing Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 31 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding food safety testing market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in food safety testing market.

Food Safety Testing is a technical methodology of performing development works, handling of product and storing the merchandise to prevent food borne diseases. It is performed underneath the oversight of specialists that continuously keep their eye on the going process. Food safety testing is completed to keep up the quality of the food and to prevent the food from unwanted diseases that may happen in style of sickness, toxicity or poisoning.

Contaminants and chemicals which can build an entry at any stage of the food and food product worth chain from manufacture until it reaches the customers, are main cause of food poisoning, due to that there is an increased necessity to check such contaminants gift within the food and food product.

In addition, rise in economically driven adulterations (EMAs) due to high competition among food producers, and increase in instances of food debasement, like adulterations, pesticides, artificial style enhancers, and certifications, boost the expansion of the food safety testing market. However, lack of food management infrastructure within the developing economies, quality in testing techniques, and lack of harmonization of regulations anticipated to hamper the expansion of the market.

Based on Contaminants, Pathogen contaminants dominates the food safety testing market during the forecast period. With the increase in adulteration and therefore the adverse outcome of eaten foods, like food poisoning and food-borne diseases, food safety has become a vital aspect. The necessity to identify causes has enlarged. Pathogen contaminants dominates the food safety testing market, with fruit & vegetable testing for contaminants being the most important Food Tested area. Pathogens are harmful microorganisms that cause deterioration of food quality and trigger serious health problems. Rise in consumer awareness for genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in food, severe regulatory restrictions on GMO, and efficient technological trends are projected to drive the global market for GMO testing.

Based on technologies, rapid segment accounts the largest share in the food safety testing market, in terms of value in 2017. This technology provides multi-functional testing options in less time and flexible testing to end-user industry a key driver spur the growth of rapid technologies during the forecast period.

In terms of food tested, the fruits & vegetables segment is expected to be the fastest-growing owing to easy susceptibility to microbial and other contaminations, alongside with the growing number of tests for fruit & vegetables.

Globally, North America is at the forefront in food testing market with high penetration in nations like Canada, Mexico and U.S. North America contributes more than two-fifths of the global food testing market industry. Regarding growth, APAC is likely to record the fastest compounded annual rate during the foreseen period.

Scope of Global Food Safety Testing Market:

Global Food Safety Testing Market, by Contaminants:

• Pathogens

• Pesticides

• GMOs (Genetically Modified Organisms)

• Toxins

• Allergens

Global Food Safety Testing Market, by Technology:

• Agar Culturing

• PCR-based Assay

• Immunoassay-based

• Others

Global Food Safety Testing Market, by Food Tested:

• Meat & Meat Product

• Dairy & Dairy Product

• Cereal

• Grain, & Pulse

• Processed Food

• Others

Global Food Safety Testing Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Food Safety Testing Market:

• SGS SA

• Eurofins Scientific

• Intertek Group plc.

• Bureau Veritas

• ALS Limited

• Merieux

• TÜV Nord Group

• AsureQuality

• Microbac Laboratories

• FoodChain ID

• Romer Labs

• Symbio Laboratories

• Neogen

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Ecolab Inc.

• DNV GL

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

