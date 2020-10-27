Global Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), by End-Product Form, Equipment Type, Application, Brewery Type, Equipment Type, Sub-Types, and, Region.

Global Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.51% during forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Major factors driving growth of global Food Processing & Handling Equipment market are the availability of raw materials, changing lifestyles, needs to offer a broader selection of food products at lower costs and innovation in technology. Among various food processing equipment, the bakery and pasta equipment market is growing at a faster rate. The growing income level of the individual leads to more investment over food processing equipment. This changing trend leads to investing more in food processing equipment. Because of progresses in technology related to cutting, slicing and grinding in food processing equipment, many manufacturers in the food industry are replacing their older machines with newer ones, which are more effective and boost their bottom line through higher throughput.

On the basis of the application segment, the bakery & confectionery products segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Processing equipment like manufacturing ovens, mixers, blenders, formers, molders, and cutters form an important part of bakery & confectionery products manufacturing, and their high demand is mostly because of the highly fragmented bakery & confectionery market and high prevalence and demand for these products in both developed and developing countries.

Based on the equipment type segment, the global food processing equipment segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Food companies are focusing on product innovations and providing efficient and advanced technologies to food producers who are demanding operationally advanced machinery to cater to the growing demand from the food industry. New technologies like non-thermal processing are also being developed to support the manufacturing process by reducing production time, ingredient & food waste, and overall cost. The growing health awareness is driving the demand for healthy and convenience food products, which is also expected to drive the global food processing & handling market in the food industry.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The region is projected to experience a sharp rise in the request for advanced food processing machinery that helps reduce processing time and enhance the efficiency of manufacturing operations. The estimated growth in the number of food processing units in this region is further expected to boost the supply and consumption of food & beverage processing equipment. The food processing sectors in countries like China, India, Australia, and New Zealand are export-oriented also, the processing sector is of prime importance in these countries, as the players here are focusing on technology adoption and automation. This is estimated to have a positive impact on the food & beverage processing equipment market in the region.

This report has focused on various levels of analyses the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles – which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global Food Processing & Handling Equipment market, high-growth regions, countries, drivers, opportunities, restraints, government initiatives, and challenges.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global Food Processing & Handling Equipment market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global Food Processing & Handling Equipment market.

Scope of the Global Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market:

Global Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, By End-Product Form

• Solid

• Liquid

• Semi-Solid

Global Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, By Sub-Types

• Pre-Processing Equipment

• Primary Processing Equipment

Global Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, By Equipment Type

• Foodservice Equipment

o Cooking Equipment

o Storage and Refrigeration Equipment

o Food Preparation Equipment

o Warewashing Equipment

o Serving Equipment

• Food Packaging Equipment

o Form-Fill-Seal

o Filling & Dosing

o Cartoning

o Case Packing

o Wrapping & Bundling

o Labeling & Coding

Global Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, By Application

• Bakery & Confectionery Products

• Meat & Poultry Products

• Fish & Seafood Products

• Dairy Products

• Alcoholic Beverages

• Non-Alcoholic Beverages

• Others

Global Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market

• GEA Group

• Buhler AG

• Alfa Laval

• JBT Corporation

• SPX Flow

• Robert Bosch

• IMA Group

• Multivac

• Krones Group

• Tetra Laval International S.A.

• Middleby Corporation

• Dover Corporation

• Ali Group S.R.L.

• Electrolux

• Hoshizaki.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Food Processing and Handling Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Food Processing and Handling Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Food Processing and Handling Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Food Processing and Handling Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Food Processing and Handling Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

