Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 -2026) – by Product, Application and Region.

Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market was valued at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.12% during a forecast period.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes is one of the major factors which drives the demand for fluoroscopy equipment. The adoption of fluoroscopy equipment to increase the efficiency and to maximize the return on investment is driving the growth of fluoroscopy equipment market. Similarly, the proportion of the ageing population is increasing in many countries across the globe which further leads to the growing adoption of fluoroscopy equipment in the healthcare sector.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Additionally, the increasing incidences of age-related ailments, non-communicable diseases, and chronic conditions has led to a rise in a number of surgeries, which is creating potential growth opportunities for the fluoroscopy equipment market globally.

The cardiology segment accounted for the largest market share of 37% in 2018. The increasing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of CVDs are the major factors supporting the growth of the diagnostic applications segment.

The mobile C-arms segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the rising number of orthopedic surgeries are some of the major factors driving the growth of the mobile C-arms market globally.

North America is anticipated to capture the substantial market share in terms of value in the fluoroscopy equipment market, because of the increasing adoption of advanced medical imaging technology and continuous improvement in healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the existence of various key fluoroscopy equipment providers in the U.S. is supporting the major fluoroscopy equipment market in the region. Additionally, the fluoroscopy equipment market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rates owing to the continuous growth in the development of healthcare infrastructure and the rising proliferation of advanced technologies in medical imaging equipment.

Recent Developments in Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: In 2019, Siemens Healthineers (Germany) propelled the Artisicono biplane, an angiography system with special functions for neuroradiology.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market.

Scope of the Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market

Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Product

• Fixed C-arms

• Fluoroscopy Systems

• Mobile C-arms

Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Application

• Diagnostic Applications

o Cardiology

o Gastroenterology

o Urology & Nephrology

o Other Diagnostic Applications

• Surgical Applications

o Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries

o Neurosurgeries

o Cardiovascular Surgeries

o Gastrointestinal Surgeries

o Other Surgical Applications

Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company

• Shimadzu Analytical India Pvt. Ltd.

• Ziehm Imaging GmbH

• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

• Carestream Health

• Hologic Inc.

• Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

• Adani Systems Inc

• OrthoScan Inc.

• Agfa-Gevaert Group

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• GE Healthcare Inc.

• Philips Group

