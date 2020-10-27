Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Components, by delivery mode, Organization Size, Vertical, Deployment Type, and Geography

Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market is expected to reach US$ 18.22 Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Global enterprise file synchronization and sharing market are segmented by the components, delivery mode, deployment types, organization size, industry verticals and geography. Component are splits into solution and services. Delivery mode are divided into distance learning, instructor led training and blended learning. Organization size classified as SMEs and large enterprises. Vertical are software and technology, healthcare, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, government and defence, telecom. Geography wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global enterprise file sharing and synchronization market has grown at an exponential rate in the last few years due to evolution of digital workplace and organizations across verticals focusing on applications supported by new technologies. Another driving factor of enterprise file sharing and synchronization market was the increased use of mobile devices in the workplace such as smartphone and tablet. And, with the adoption of Bring-your-own-device concept is increasing in the workplace, the enterprise file sharing and synchronization market has significantly risen. Additionally, owing collaboration between employees, customers and partners, the need for having an efficient enterprise file sharing and synchronization application has risen

Based on verticals, the Banking, Financial, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Growth in the EFSS market, especially in the BFSI industry vertical, can be attributed to the growing financial services, IT automation, and reforms in economies and banking services worldwide.

On the basis of deployment model, cloud deployment type is dominating the market. The adoption rate of the cloud deployment type is said to be on an increase, owing to its wide range of features and functionalities, such as reliability, speed in accessing information, pay-per-usage models, and lower operational costs. Due to initial investments and maintenance hassles in the on-premises deployment type, businesses are rapidly switching to the cloud deployment type.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to hold the largest share in forecast period in the global enterprise file synchronization and sharing market. Developing technologies and eLearning tools have accelerated the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market growth in this region. Asia Pacific is estimated to have the largest CAGR in the forecast period. Tight learning budgets and cost-effectiveness pushes organizations to provide their employees with proper training and resources and get better business outcomes.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market are

Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market, by Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market, by Delivery Mode:

• Distance Learning

• Instructor-Led Training

• Blended Learning

Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market, by Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market, by Vertical:

• Software and Technology

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Manufacturing

• Government and Defence

• Telecom

• Others

Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market, by Deployment Type:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market Are:

• Dropbox

• Microsoft

• Box

• Citrix Systems

• Nextcloud

• ownCloud

• CodeLathe

• Intralinks

• Qnext Corp.

• XMedius Solutions

• Inspire-Tech

• Northbridge Secure Systems

• MyWorkDrive

• CTERA Networks

• BlackBerry

• IBM

• VMware

• Google

• Acronis International

• OpenText

• Thru. Inc.

• Accellion

• j2 Global

• SkySync

• HighQ Solutions

