Global Dried Potatoes Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027), By Form, Nature, Drying Method,Distribution Channel,End User and Region

Global Dried Potatoes Market was valued US$ 2.31 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3.10Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29587

Increasing demand for convenience food among the working population is one of the major factor driving growth of the market. Varying consumption patterns of the population is influencing manufacturers to offer a variety of food products including dried potatoes, which in turns driving growth of the future market. For instance, according to the data published by The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, almost 50% of potatoes are processed to dried potatoes and other value-added products. Growing consumption of dried potatoes, due to its application in various foods and dishes, coupled with its binding and thickness properties is another factor projected to support revenue growth of the global market. Furthermore, rising consumption of organic food products is a factor expected to augment the target market growth. Dried potatoes are having an extended shelf life, due to lack of moisture which is estimated to propel growth of the global market. However, health issues associated with the consumption of processed potato products, high acrylamide content in snack foods, coupled with the high cost incurred for storage and transportation, are the major factors restraining the growth of the dried potatoes market globally.

The global dried potatoes market is segmented by End User, dried potatoes have been gaining importance in the foodservice segment due to the growth of food delivery channels and increase in demand for fast food. Apart from the demand from full-service and quick service restaurants, rise in the number of national and international brands in the hotel industry is projected to drive the demand for potato products in the foodservice industry during the forecast period.

Detailed profiles of several companies that manufacture dried blueberries are included in the report to evaluate their developmental strategies, product offerings, and recent developments, as they have a significant role in the dried blueberries market.

Geographically, North America market for dried potatoes is anticipated to register significant growth, due to increasing consumption of convenience food, coupled with rising working women population. Also, the high production of dried potatoes in this region is likely to support the revenue growth of the market. For instance, according to the document published by Agricultural Marketing Resource Center (AgMRC) which is a national virtual resource center for value-added agricultural groups –Potatoes are the fourth most important food crop in the world and the leading vegetable crop in the US. Additionally, dried potatoes market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for significant revenue shares, due to the high consumption of snack and aromatic food among the young population. The strong occurrence of food manufacturing companies in developing countries such as India and China is a factor projected to propel the future market growth in this region.

This report consists of dried potatoes market in depth insights into the current market drivers, trends, opportunities which potentiate the dried potatoes market to flourish in the forecast period. In addition, this report also helps to decision maker, by providing consists competitive landscape of prominent market players in dried potatoes market to provide a comparative and comprehensive dashboard.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global dried potatoes market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global dried potatoes market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/29587

Scope of Global Dried Potatoes Market

Global Dried Potatoes Market, By Form

• Flakes

• Sliced and Diced

• Powdered and Granules

Global Dried Potatoes Market, By Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

Global Dried Potatoes Market, By Drying Method

• Air Drying

• Spray Drying

• Freeze Drying

• Drum Drying

• Vacuum Drying

Global Dried Potatoes Market, By End User

• Food & Beverages

• Bakery

• Snacks & Savory

• Soups & Salad

• Food Service Providers

• Retail

Global Dried Potatoes Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Dried Potatoes Market

• Traina Dried Potatoes Inc.

• Greek Dried Vegetables S.A.

• Montagu Dried Potatoes And Nuts (Pty) Ltd

• GeobresNemean Currants

• ChengdeShenli Food Co. Ltd.

• Ningxia Yuxiang Bio Food Engineering Co. Ltd.

• Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

• McCain Foods Limited (U.S.)

• J.R. Simplot Company (U.S.)

• Agristo NV (Belgium)

• Farm Frites International B.V. (Netherlands)

• AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria)

• Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Idahoan Foods LLC (U.S.)

• Aviko B.V. (Netherlands)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Dried Potatoes Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dried Potatoes Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Dried Potatoes Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dried Potatoes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Dried Potatoes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dried Potatoes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Dried Potatoes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Dried Potatoes by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dried Potatoes Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dried Potatoes Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Dried Potatoes Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Dried Potatoes Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-dried-potatoes-market/29587/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com