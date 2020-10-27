Global Digital Pathology Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product, by Type, by End User, by Application, and by Geography

Global Digital Pathology Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ 220.50 Mn in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3486

The global digital pathology market is witnessing expansion at a relatively higher growth rate owing to rise in technological advancements in image analysis software, increase in trend of automation in healthcare, and high prevalence of cancer. Moreover, rapid technological advancements in digital pathology systems are playing a pivotal role in the development of the market.

Advancements such as advanced visualization, computerization, robotic light microscopy, and multiple fiber optic communications are estimated to contribute to the growth of the market. However, lack of reimbursement policies and high cost of digital pathology solutions impede the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in the use of telepathology, especially in the developing economies, is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

Global Digital Pathology Market is segmented by product, type, end-user, application, and geography. Software sub-segment is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. Availability of user-friendly, analytical, and advanced functions for pathology diagnosis will fuel the software sub-segment growth.

Type segment is classified as human pathology and veterinary pathology. Human pathology sub-segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. Increased number of cancer research activities and growing collaborations between academic research institutes, universities, and pathology laboratories will result into increasing share of human pathology market.

In terms of end-user, the hospital and reference laboratories segment held a prominent share of the market, in terms of revenue, in 2017, followed by the academic & research segment. Increase in a workload of pathologist and larger patient base are likely to propel the hospital and reference laboratories segment during the forecast period.

The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to lead the market growth in forecast period followed by APAC and Europe. Increasing initiatives by industry players and governments in diagnostics and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases will fuel the Global Digital Pathology Market in the North America region.

Global Digital Pathology Market, By Product

• Scanners

• Software

• Communication Systems

• Storage Systems

Global Digital Pathology Market, By Type

• Human Pathology

• Veterinary Pathology

Global Digital Pathology Market, By End User

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Hospital and Reference Laboratories

• Academic & Research Institutes

Global Digital Pathology Market, By Application

• Teleconsultation

• Disease Diagnosis

• Drug Discovery

• Training & Education

Global Digital Pathology Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Digital Pathology Market Are:

• Corista

• Objective Pathology Services

• Visiopharm

• Huron Digital Pathology

• XIFIN

• Apollo Enterprise Imaging

• Indica Labs

• Koninklijke Philips

• 3DHISTECH

• Hamamatsu Photonics

• Ventana Medical Systems

• Leica Biosystems

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-digital-pathology-market/3486/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com