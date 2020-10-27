Global Dietary Supplements Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Dietary Supplements Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Dietary Supplements market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Dietary Supplements market.

Dietary enhancements are significantly overcome with a prime goal to improve the admission of fundamental nourishing parts in the human body. Developing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders on account of fluctuating diet patterns and inactive lifestyle among the age-group of 30-40 is expected to promote the importance of pharmaceuticals.

Rising awareness towards calorie reduction among athletes and gym professionals in countries including China, India, and Italy is expected to promote the application movement in sports nutrition industry. Furthermore, increasing importance of protein on a global level due to the implementation of new advertising campaigns by companies including Pfizer and Amway is expected to have a significant impact. Vitamins based dietary supplements are holds the largest share in the market. These product forms are available in a variety of formulas by age, sex, or by specific nutritional requirements.

Based on the product, Tablets dominate the market. Increasing demand of microencapsulation in pharmaceutical industry to ensure the controlled release of finished ingredients coupled with maintaining the color characteristics is expected to force supplements manufacturers to use capsule dosage forms. The global demand in powder form is expected to increase owing to rising demand from athlete and bodybuilders.

Over the past few years, the healthcare manufacturers such as GSK and Pfizer have been increasing spending on manufacturing dietary supplements in the form of fluids to their consumer bases. Botanical derived dietary forms are expected to remain the fastest growing segments on account of rising concerns over the side-effects associated with the consumption of synthetic supplements. Further, the rising importance of Ayurveda in health nutritional source on account of being supplements with zero-side effect is expected to open new markets for botanicals.

Based on the Application, Additional supplements sector dominated the market. Multivitamin products as tablets and containers are significantly utilized as extra dietary enhancements. Moreover, these supplements are consumed to maintain a healthy lifestyle and keeping the nutrition level on a daily basis is expected to drive the demand for the product over the forecast period.

Based on the End Use, Adults segments holds more than 50% share in the Dietary Supplements Market. Developing interest for nourishing enhancements among games competitors just as working experts is relied upon to expand the application in grown-ups’ segment. Children segment also expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Application development of nutrient enhancements among kids for giving tissue and bone fix, solid skin, and invulnerable reactions is required to have a generous effect.

Geographically, Asia pacific holds the largest share in the dietary supplements market. Owing, raising awareness towards nutritional enhancement in China and India is expected to remain a favorable factor for the market. Increasing market size for useful sustenance’s in significant markets of Germany, UK, France, and Italy by virtue of the simplicity of joining of wholesome fixings is relied upon to represent a substitution risk to dietary enhancements industry over the forecast time frame. North America is relied upon to observe an increase in development over the estimate time frame inferable from the move of enthusiasm among Adults.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Dietary Supplements Market:

Global Dietary Supplements Market, by Ingredient

• Botanicals

• Vitamins

• Minerals

• Amino Acids

• Enzymes

• Others

Global Dietary Supplements Market, by Product

• Tablets

• Capsules

• Powder

• Liquids

• Soft Gels

• Gel Caps

Global Dietary Supplements Market, by Application

• Additional Dietary Supplements

• Medicinal Dietary Supplements

• Sports Nutrition

Global Dietary Supplements Market, by End Use

• Infants

• Children

• Adults

• Pregnant Women

• Old-Aged

Global Dietary Supplements Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Dietary Supplements Market:

• Abbott Nutrition

• Advocare International

• BASF Corporation

• Herbalife Ltd

• Chemi Nutra

• Bayer Healthcare LLC

• Amway, Biosyntrx, Inc.

• HORN Nutraceuticals

• NBTY Inc

• Novartis AG

• A1 Supplements

• Enzymotec USA

• The vitamin Shoppe

• NOW Foods

• General Nutrition Companies

• Omega Protein

