Global Collagen Market – Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026) – By Type, Organ System, Indication, End Users, and Region

Global Collagen Market was valued US XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 8.1 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



Collagen is the main structural protein in the extracellular matrix in the various connective tissues in the body. As the main component of connective tissue, it is the most abundant protein in mammals, making up from 25% to 35% of the whole-body protein content.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Collagen Market Drivers and Restrains

Key factors responsible for increased growth rate are Change in lifestyles, consumer preferences and high disposable income and growing awareness of personal healthcare. Rising geriatric population in developed parts of the world, advancement in drug delivery systems and minimally invasive surgeries and the increasing use of collagen in the fields of anti-aging treatments, cosmetics, and hair care are the factors fueling the global market .Stringent regulations for food additives and Risk of disease transfer from animal sources are expected to hinder the global market.

Global Collagen Market key segmentation

Global Collagen Market is segmented as type, source and Application. Based on type the segment is divided in to Gelatin, Hydrolyzed collagen, Native collagen. Among them gelatin segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Gelatin from fish and edible insects are also used as an alternative source, which is being accepted for kosher (Jewish) and halal (Muslim) products. Based on source the segment is categorized in to Bovine, Porcine and Marine & poultry.

Bovine is expected to dominate the global collagen market in 2018. It is high in protein content and has features such as enhanced water solubility and low molecular weight. As a result, manufacturers are increasingly using it in the food & beverage industry, to offer more nutritious products to their consumers.by Application the market is segmented in to Food & beverages, Pharmaceutical & healthcare and others. Food & beverages and Others is further sub divided as Nutritional products ,Snacks & cereals ,Dairy products ,Beverages ,Meat & poultry ,Bakery & confectionery products and Cosmetics, photography and other technical applications.

Global Collagen Market Regional Analysis

Global Collagen Market based on region is divided in to Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Europe holds largest share of global collagen market in 2018. The growth can be attributed to the existence of key sugar confectionery producers such as Britannia Superfine and Astir in Europe. Moreover, North America emerged as the 2nd largest region for global collagen market.

Rise in demand for dietary supplements and functional food & beverages in countries such as the U.S. and Canada of North America is likely to embellish the regional market size. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with rapid pace during forecast period. Owing to the existence of a well-established meat processing sector coupled with high expenditure on industrial & economic development by government authorities. In addition, high funding of research and development activities to produce collagen-based products are expected to favor collagen market growth in APAC zone.Latin America and the Middle East and Africa have huge market growth potential and the regions are intended to be attractive & lucrative business destinations for the market players in the near future.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global CollagenMarket including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global CollagenMarket dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global CollagenMarket size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Collagen Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Collagen Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Collagen Market by type

• Gelatin

• Hydrolyzed collagen

• Native collagen

Global Collagen Market by source

• Bovine

• Porcine

• Marine & poultry

Global Collagen Market by Application

• Food & beverages

• Pharmaceutical & healthcare

• Others

Global Collagen Market by region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating on Global Collagen Market

• Gelita AG (Germany),

• Nitta Gelatine, Inc. (US),

• Weishardt Group (France),

• Darling Ingredients (US),

• Nippi Inc. (Japan),

• Vinh Hoan Corporation (Vietnam),

• Juncà Gelatines,

• S.L.(Spain),

• Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy),

• Gelnex (Brazil),

• Vital Proteins (US),

• Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. (China),

• RABJ Co., Ltd (Japan),

• Connoils (US),

• Nutra Food Ingredients (US),

• Italgelatine S.P.A (Italy).

