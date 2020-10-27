Global Coconut Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) by Type, Applications and Region

Global Coconut Market was valued US$ 9.81 Bn and is expected to reach US$ 16.92 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.05 % during the forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Coconut Market Growth Fuelled by the Global rise in Veganism. Varied applications of coconut and high availability of coconut are the factors driving the growth of the global coconut market. Further large companies are investing in vegan, animal-free products creating an opportunity for the coconut market. Rising consumer health consciousness and increasing environmental and ethical concerns the demand for coconut milk is expected to increase in the future years. Plant illness is known as lethal yellowing disease which may reduce production and even kill an entire coconut tree plantation in a matter of weeks, act as a restraint to coconut market growth.

Coconut oil segment is the leading segment in the coconut market over the forecast period. Refined coconut oil is used in the manufacturing of biscuits, chocolates, and other confectionery items, ice cream, pharmaceutical products, and paints. Coconut milk is identified as the second largest segment in the coconut market. Rise of veganism, growing demand for a plant-based substitute to dairy products, and the increased awareness about the health benefits of coconut milk drive the coconut milk market.

Food & Beverages Industry held 85% share of the global coconut market. Coconut is used in food such as desserts, cakes, sauces, and beverages such as smoothies, yoghurts, and coffee. Also, attributed to low cholesterol or trans-fats content while rich in a variety of essential nutrient contents which includes dietary fibre, copper, manganese and selenium, the product has witnessed increased traction in the global market.

The Asia Pacific is projected to grab a major share by 2026 at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Owing to the abundant production of coconut and widespread use of coconut milk in various cuisines in the region. Coconut is an active cooking ingredient that is used in most of the Southeast Asian dishes such as casseroles, rice preparations, and curries. More than 43 % of Coconut Products are produced in the North America market, which held the dominant position in the global Coconut market and will retain its dominance over the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Coconut market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to emerging segment in the Coconut market.

Scope of Global Coconut Market

Global Coconut Market, by Type:

• Coconut Water

• Coconut Milk

• Coconut Oil

• Coconut Snacks

• Coconut Desiccated

• Coconut Fiber

Global Coconut Market, by Applications:

• Food & Beverage

• Cosmetic

• Healthcare Products

• Textile

Global Coconut Market, by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• Vita Coco

• Pepsico

• Yeshu

• Coca-Cola (Zico)

• KKP Industry

• Viva Labs

• Dutch Plantin

• Theppadungporn Coconut

• COCO & CO

• Renuka

• Coconut Dream

• Radha

• Dangfoods

• Maverick Brands

• Molivera Organics

• PT. Global Coconut

• So Delicious

• Coconut Organics

• Premium Nature

• Creative Snacks

• Eco Biscuits\

