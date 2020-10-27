Global Cocoa Butter Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Form, Type, Packaging, End User, Distribution Channel and Region

Global Cocoa Butter Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Cocoa Butter Market Drivers and Restrains:

Cocoa butter is a type of fat that is obtained from cacao beans. Cocoa butter is soft in texture and has the flavor and aroma of cocoa. The cocoa butter is widely used in the production of chocolates, toiletries, ointments, and pharmaceuticals.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Cocoa butter aids to prevent various health issues such as hair loss, skin irritation, and other health issues. These materials can improve blood flow to the skin and slow skin aging by protecting against UV rays, which is cause by Sun. Cocoa butter is most commonly used for smooth scars, wrinkles, and other marks on the skin. Globally, XX% of women believe cocoa buttercreams and lotions can be referred during and after pregnancy to avoid and minimize the appearance of stretch marks. Cocoa butter has also help to reduce hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome, and heal rashes from conditions like eczema and dermatitis. All these benefits of cocoa butter are creating it popular among people and fueling the cocoa butter market in the urbanized as well as emerging regions.

The global cocoa butter market is driven by a rise in adoption for chocolate products like sweet chocolate, milk chocolate, and dark chocolate. But, over consumption of cocoa butter can lead to obesity and weight gain, skin reactions and allergy, heart, cholesterol, and respiratory problems, which are restraining the market growth at the global level. The growing demand for natural, organic and chemical-free substitutes are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global cocoa butter market. This is evidence, as the revenue from the adoption of natural, organic and chemical-free substitutes are estimated to reach approximately XX million by 2027. The supply-demand gap is the key challenge for the global Cocoa Butter market globally.

Global Cocoa Butter Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment has dominate the cocoa butter market in 2019 and held the XX% of global market share. The product is majorly sold through offline sales channels containing convenience stores, direct sales, department store, and supermarkets & hypermarkets. But, the online sales channel segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The appearance of e-commerce portals as key selling medium on account of offering value-added services containing free-home delivery, Cash-On-Delivery (COD), and coupon benefits are expected to remain a dominant growth factor in the cocoa butter market.

Global Cocoa Butter Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the cocoa butter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was accounted to US$ XX Mn in 2019 for cocoa butter market and is expected to reach US$ Mn end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Growing demand from confectionery, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals sectors of the U.S. and Canada are projected to remain a favorable factor for regional market growth.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to growing target population base coupled with increased health consciousness and a shift in consumer preferences. China has dominated the regional sale of cocoa butter, which is accounted for XX% volume sale in 2019, while India has the second largest market, with XX% volume sale. Similarly, forecast rates are also strong at XX% and 11% over forecast period of 2020-2027. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced Cocoa Butter products are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

In terms of consumption, Europe is the largest consumer of cocoa butter followed by North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. In terms of revenue, the cocoa butter market in Europe amounted to US$ XX Bn in 2019, with a CAGR of XX%. The countries in with the maximum volume of cocoa butter consumption in 2019 were Germany (XX2K tonnes), Belgium (XXK tonnes) and the Netherlands (XXK tonnes), together accounted to XX% of total consumption. These countries were followed by Italy, the UK, France, Poland, Spain, Romania, Austria, the Czech Republic and Portugal, which together held 4X% of total consumption in the region. In terms of production. Netherlands (XX tonnes) is the leading producer of cocoa butter in 2019, accounting approximately XX% of the total production. Germany (XX tonnes) is the second-largest producer of cocoa butter in the same period, accounting for almost XX% of total production. France (X tonnes) acquire a third position in the cocoa butter production during the same period, comprising XX% of total production

In Latin America, urbanization and rising disposable income levels in Mexico is expected to open new avenues over the forecast period.

In terms of production, Middle East Africa is the major region in the coca butter market, followed by Asia Pacific and Latin America.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global cocoa butter market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global cocoa butter market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global cocoa butter market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global cocoa butter market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Cocoa Butter Market:

Global Cocoa Butter Market, by Form:

• Solid

• Liquid

Global Cocoa Butter Market, by Type:

• Organic

• Conventional

• Deodorized cocoa butter

Global Cocoa Butter Market, by Packaging:

• Tins

• Cartons

• Plastic containers

• Paper containers

• Others

Global Cocoa Butter Market, by End Users:

• Food industry

• Pharmaceutical industry

• Aromatherapy

• Cosmetics and personal care industry

Global Cocoa Butter Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Online sale

• Offline sale

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Convenience Stores

• Departmental Stores

• Direct Sales

Global Cocoa Butter Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Cocoa Butter Market, Major Players:

• Cargill Incorporated.

• Cocoa Mae

• Chocolate Alchemy

• Dietz Cacao Trading B.V.

• Jindal Cocoa

• Carst & Walker (C&W)

• JB FOODS Limited

• Cirana, Inc

• United Cocoa Processor, Inc.

• Guan Chong Berhad (GCB)

• Cocoa Family

• Moner Cocoa, S.A.

• Ephoka

• Wuxi Huadong Cocoa Food Co., Ltd.

• Bolmay Cocoa

• SIDCAO

