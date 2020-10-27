Global Clean Label Starch Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Source, Form, End-use, and Region.

Global Clean Label Starch Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Clean label starch products are derived from maize, wheat, potatoes, tapiocas, etc. Clean label starch is a white, tasteless and fragrance-free powder that is insoluble in cold water or alcohol.

The global clean label starch market is expected to hold noteworthy growth in the future, because of increasing demand for organic & naturally origin products across the globe. Also, increasing food & beverage spending, increasing demand for ready food, rising consumption of bakery based products, are the factors boost up the demand for clean label starch products.

On the other hand, the physical extraction process is prolonged & expensive and increases the cost of the end product, which is expected to hamper the growth in the demand for clean label starch. Producers incline to use ingredients that less cost to increase their profit margins, which is again an obstacle for the growth of the clean label starch market.

In terms of the end-use segments, the food & beverage segment held the largest market share of the global market and is expected to remain steady dominance throughout the forecast period. Clean label starch is widely used in bakery products, because of its property to deliver admirable water holding capacity & structure forming. Clean label starch also offers constant adhesion to food products and adds a crispy texture, which is the primary necessity in most products.

Clean label starch is also used as an egg replacement, and therefore, declines the final cost of the end product, which is the significant reason in attracting immensely of new market players to enter into the global market.

Region-wise, Europe region accounts for the largest market share in the market in terms of revenue, thanks to the constantly increasing demand for clean label products, which contains clean label starch in the region. As well, in the Asia Pacific region, China has been a leading region in the clean label starch market in terms of consumption & production. Also, North America is expected to hold maximum growth, with a CAGR of XX% in the future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Clean Label Starch Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Clean Label Starch Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Clean Label Starch Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Clean Label Starch Market

By Source

• Corn

• Wheat

• Potato

• Tapioca

• Others (includes peas, etc.)

By Form

• Powder

• Liquid

By End-use

• Food and Beverages

• Paper Industry

• Feed Industry

• Others (includes cosmetic, etc.)

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Clean Label Starch Market

• Cargill, Inc.

• I. du Pont de Nemours

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Roquette Frères S.A.

• Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH

• BENEO GmbH

• Kent Corporation

• MGP Ingredients, Inc.

• AGRANA – Beteiligungs AG

