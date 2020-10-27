Global Chocolate Market – Industry Analysis For Forecast Period 2019-2027 By Product, By Price Range, By Distribution Channel, By Regio

Global Chocolate Market was valued US$ 115.62 Bn in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Chocolate is a healthy food with high nutritional value and stress relieving ability. Demand for chocolate is more during seasonal and festive occasions.

The popularity of dark chocolate is expected to rise over the coming years thanks to the fact that it helps in preventing cardiac diseases, in addition to another usage like chocolate cake and chocolate milk is gaining opportunities in the global market for chocolate. On the other hand, fluctuating prices of raw materials of cocoa beans and cocoa butter, instability of cocoa supply and political instability in cocoa-producing countries are likely to restrain the growth of the chocolate market.

By product, the Milk chocolate segment has the largest market share followed by dark chocolate. Dark chocolate consists of more than 60% cocoa content and is known to have health benefits like reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and improving blood flow is about to impel its demand in a forecast period.

According to the sales category, the Everyday chocolate segment dominated the market with 82 % share because of its affordable pricing. While seasonal chocolate is more demanded during festive occasions. Also, Demand for an economy and mid-range chocolate is high attributable to the large population of a low-income economy. Demand rises especially during Christmas, Easter, and Diwali. The premium chocolate market is rising at a steady pattern.

Among distribution channels, the online channel is gaining popularity and market thanks to exciting offers and brands is attracting Indians. Rising new internet user population in developing countries offers promising growth. Convenience, ease of searching, billing, wide selection of products, discounts, and promotion have boosted the online chocolate sale.

Region-wise, North America holds the largest market share followed by Europe thanks to a large number of manufacturers in the U.S, U.K, and Germany. Also, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to high demand from emerging nations that includes China and India. Europe held a significant share in the global chocolate market on account of increasing acceptance of dairy-free, healthy, and organic recipes for desserts and the presence of numerous key market players, such as Ferrero Group, Nestlé SA, ChocoladefabrikenLindt & Sprüngli AG, and Pladis is driving the global chocolate market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Chocolate Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Chocolate Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Chocolate Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Chocolate Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Chocolate Market

Global Chocolate Market, By Products:

• Milk Chocolate

• Dark Chocolate

• White Chocolate

Global Chocolate Market, By Sales Category:

• Everyday Chocolate

• Premium Chocolate

• Seasonal Chocolate

Global Chocolate Market, By Distribution Channel:

• Online Channel

• Departmental Store

• Supermarket

• Hypermarket

• Others

Global Chocolate Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Chocolate Market:

• Kraft Foods

• Nestle

• Moonstruck Chocolatier Co.

• Mars Inc.

• Ghirardelli Chocolate Co.

• Ferrero Group

• Hershey Foods Corp.

• Cadbury

• Meiji Co Ltd

• Arcor

• Ezaki Glico Co Ltd

• August Storck KG.

• Barry Callebaut

• Amul

• Lindt & Sprüngli Ag.

• Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli

