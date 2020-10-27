Global Breast Imaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Technologies, and Region.

Global Breast Imaging Market was valued US$ 3.06 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The rising incidence of breast cancer globally, growing government investments & funding for breast cancer treatment & related research, increasing awareness about early detection of breast cancer, rising geriatric population, technological advancements in breast imaging modalities, and launch of advanced breast imaging systems proficient of identifying cancer in women with compressed breast tissues are boosting the growth of the global breast imaging market.

The high installation cost of breast imaging systems, side-effects of radiation exposure, strict government regulations, lack of awareness among women about breast cancer and errors in breast cancer screening and diagnosis are restricting the growth of the global breast imaging market.

Based on product type, the ionizing breast imaging technologies, 3D breast tomosynthesis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the increasing regulatory approvals for 3D breast tomosynthesis systems, benefits offered by these systems over other technologies, and higher patient accessibility offered by these systems.

The non-ionizing breast imaging technologies, automated whole-breast ultrasound segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to the high reproducibility, high-resolution power with 3D capability, lower false positives, and faster imaging.

Region-wise, North America is expected to be the largest regional segment in the global breast imaging market, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% throughout forecast period thanks to the growing patient population, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing government spending on breast cancer research studies, and implementation of several initiatives to create awareness about the early detection of breast cancer are expected to drive the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Breast Imaging Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Breast Imaging Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Breast Imaging Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Breast Imaging Market make the report investor’s guide.

The key players operating in global breast imaging market are Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc., Dilon Technologies, Inc., Fujifilm Holding Corporation, GE Healthcare, Gamma Medica, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Sonocine, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH..

The scope of Global Breast Imaging Market:

Global Breast Imaging Market, by Technologies:

• Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies

• Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies

Global Breast Imaging Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Global Breast Imaging Market, by Non-ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies

•MRI

•Breast ultrasound

•Optical imaging

•Automated whole-breast ultrasound

•Breast thermography.

