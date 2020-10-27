Global Automotive Door Panel Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Mode of Operation, Distribution Channel,Vehicle Type, and Region.

Global Automotive Door Panel Market was valued US$ 24.75Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 36.2Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around 4.32% during a forecast period.

Increase in sale of passenger vehicles due to enriched lifestyle of middle class families coupled with rise in disposable income, increase in number of road accidents, and rise in demand for feature-enabled door panels influence the growth of the market.Also, development of lightweight and strong door panels and untapped potential in developing economies create new opportunities in the industry.Conversely, variations in the prices of raw materials and surge in demand for two-seater passenger cars hamper the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The automotive door panel market is segmented by mode of operation,front-hinged doors contributed for almost three-fifths of total share in 2017, due to increased safety and security provided during the effective closure of doors and is projected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the gullwing doors segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.48% from 2018 to 2026, due to increased comfort for entry and exit of vehicles offered in tight urban parking spaces.

New product launches and extension of facilities are some of the vital strategies adopted by most of the companies to contribute to the growth of the company and improve their market growth rate.

Geographically, Europe and North America being high developed region have observed the highest sales of luxury vehicles. Wealth expansion in Asia Pacific is driving the demand for luxury vehicles. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for door panels for luxury vehicles. In 2017, China considered for more than 31.9% of the global luxury vehicle sales. India is witnessing rapid economic growth and thus, is anticipated to develop as a lucrative market for door panel for luxury vehicle.

Report will help to decision maker and it provides the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also evaluates key emerging trends and their influence on present and future development. Additionally, report studies automotive door panel market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also offers brief information of the participants and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global automotive door panel market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global automotive door panel market.

Scope of Global Automotive Door Panel Market

Global Automotive Door Panel Market, By Mode of Operation

• Front-hinged doors

• Rear-hinged doors

• Scissor door

• Gullwing doors

• Sliding door

Global Automotive Door Panel Market, By Distribution Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive Door Panel Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• Economical Cars

• Premium Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Global Automotive Door Panel Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Automotive Door Panel Market

• GrupoAntolin

• Brose

• Draexlmaier Group

• HAYASHI TELEMPU CORPORATION

• IAC Group

• TS TECH

• Kasai Kogyo

• Reydel Automotive France SAS

• TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

• Yanfeng

• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

• Automotive Systems LLC

• Faurecia SA

• Magna International Inc.

• Continental AG

• Johnson Electric

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Door Panel Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Door Panel Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Door Panel Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Door Panel Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Door Panel Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Door Panel Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Door Panel Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Door Panel by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Door Panel Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Door Panel Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Door Panel Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

