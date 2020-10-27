Global Automotive Carpeting Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Material, Vehicle type & by Region.

Global Automotive Carpeting Market was valued US$ 4.49 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 6.1Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.47%.

Automotive carpeting is also known as vehicle mats, are manufactured and designed for the protection of automobile floor from wear & tear, dirt & dust, and corrosion. The automotive carpet and floor materials are gaining popularity in the market mainly owing to the aesthetic look bestowed to the vehicles.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22407

The increasing automotive industry in the Asia-Pacific region, rising focusing towards the manufacturing of light-weight vehicles, and increasing availability of non-fabric substitutes are the major driving factor of the market. Moreover, the new approaches and technologies towards the manufacturing of upright and reliable flooring components, which can be mounted with perfection in an automobile are expected to be a prominent driver for the global automotive carpeting market growth.

Passenger vehicle segment is expected to witness huge demand in the market owing to rising consumption of vehicles such as cars and trucks by the vast population across the world. Automation carpeting in passenger vehicles have created a huge demand due to its fringe benefits such as lightweight fabrics, high resistance to absorb dirt and water, high durability, tensile strength and properties to withstand high exposure to sunlight and protecting the damage caused to the carpets, roofs and seat covers owing to UV radiations. Additionally, the materials are used for controlling the noise vibration in the vehicles.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market owing to growing incomes and changing lifestyles of the individuals which in turn is influencing the consumption of personal vehicles.

Additionally, the soaring demand for automotive carpeting and roofing in vehicles from countries such as Japan, India, and China is also contributing to the growth of this market in the region. Also with the induction of advanced and electric vehicles, the demand for automotive carpeting market is increasing at a higher rate.

Key players operating in global automotive carpeting market, Hayashi Telempu Corporation, Dorsett Industries, Automobile Trimmings Company, Feltex Automotive, Lear Corporation, Magna International Inc, Unitex India Pvt Ltd, TST Carpet Manufacturers Pty Ltd, Auto Custom Carpets Inc, DuPont, UGN Inc, Faurecia, AGM Automotive Inc, IAC Group, Low and Bonar, Autoneum Holding Ltd and Orotex Belgium NV.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22407

Scope of Global Automotive Carpeting Market

Global Automotive Carpeting Market, by Component

• Floor Carpet

• Trunk Trim

Global Automotive Carpeting Market, by Material

• Fabric

• Rubber

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Foam

• Others

Global Automotive Carpeting Market, by Vehicle type

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Carpeting Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Automotive Carpeting Market

• Hayashi Telempu Corporation

• Dorsett Industries

• Automobile Trimmings Company

• Feltex Automotive, Lear Corporation

• Magna International Inc

• Unitex India Pvt Ltd

• TST Carpet Manufacturers Pty Ltd

• Auto Custom Carpets Inc

• DuPont, UGN Inc

• Faurecia

• AGM Automotive Inc

• IAC Group, Low and Bonar

• Autoneum Holding Ltd

• Orotex Belgium NV.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Carpeting Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Carpeting Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Carpeting Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Carpeting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Carpeting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Carpeting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Carpeting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Carpeting by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Carpeting Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Carpeting Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Carpeting Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Carpeting Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-carpeting-market/22407/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com