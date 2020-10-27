Global Antihypertensive Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Application and Geography

Global Antihypertensive Market is estimated to surpass XX USD Billion mark in 2018 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of XX% during the forecast period 2018-2026 globally.

Hypertension is a chronic condition associated with abnormal blood pressure elevation in both diastolic and systolic. Hypertension is highly associated with premature death worldwide and is a key concern in public health in both developing and developed countries. The anti-hypertension drugs are used for leveling or reducing blood pressure. In 2016, the prevalence of hypertension was estimated to be more than 38% of adults worldwide, which has increased by 5% globally between 2000 and 2015. It is also observed that the prevalence rate has decreased by 2.4% in developed countries, but has increased in low as well as middle-income countries because of obstacles and limited resources in healthcare delivery. There is also a need for stringent measures to prevent, treat and control hypertension along with improving awareness for boosting the global anti-hypertensive market.

A global antihypertensive market is driven by factors such as the high prevalence of hypertension associated with lifestyle changes, unhealthy diet, and aging irrespective of demography. In addition, the anti-hypertension market has also shown tremendous growth due to the increase in the patient pool, and rise in geriatric population. Moreover, the extensive research and development for the development of novel pipeline drug are further expected to fuel global anti hypertension market in the current forecast period.

The global antihypertensive market is segmented into therapeutic class, and geography. Among the therapeutic class, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, due to the vastly preferred first line of action by geriatric population and high action mechanism. All these therapeutic classes have shown a huge effect in reducing cardiovascular mortality and morbidity, with these drugs being either administered solely or in combination depending upon the severity of hypertension.

On the basis of region, a global antihypertensive market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In the year 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the antihypertensive market followed by Europe, and the Asia Pacific. North American domination is mainly because of the increased prevalence of hypertension and another cardiovascular disease as well as people getting more aware of hypertension and its consequences. Also, it is the presence of major manufacturers together with their well-established network in the region that have further helped in the overall growth of the global antihypertensive market. Asia Pacific region is also expected to see growth in the antihypertensive market during the forecast period because of the rising awareness related to hypertension and its complications.

Key Players of the Global Antihypertensive Market:

• Novartis

• Sanofi

• Merck

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Lupin

• Johnson Johnson

• Astra Zeneca

• Daiichi Sankyo

• Ranbaxy

• ctelion

• Alvogen

• Bayer

• Bellerophon Therapeutics

• Boryung Pharmaceutical

• CJ Healthcare

• Gilead

• Eli Lilly

• HanAll Biopharma

• Hanmi Pharmaceutical

• JW Pharmaceutical

• Kitov Pharmaceuticals

• Kyowa Hakko Kirin

• Lung Biotechnology

• Nippon Shinyaku

• Pfizer, Inc.

