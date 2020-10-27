Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Application, Types, Product, Technology, End-User, and Region.

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market was valued at USD 1784.57 Mn in 2019 is estimated to reach US$ 2893.49 Mn in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.25 % during the forecasted period.



Antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) are a highly potent biopharmaceutical drug composed of a monoclonal antibody allied to a biologically active cytotoxic or anticancer drug used as targeted therapy for cancer treatment. This ADC binds to specific antigens found in cancerous cells release its cell-killing drugs without harming other cells.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The report estimates the growth rate of Antibody Drug Conjugates Market and offers in-depth insights on market dynamics, drivers, restraints, challenges and threats till 2027. The complete information is based on the latest industry news, opportunities, and trends.

The ADC therapeutics market to grow at a productive rate replicating by the introduction of new combination therapies, innovative ADC development, and advancement in medical technology. Also, wide applications and therapeutic potential beyond oncology with an increase in the number of patents are substantially driving the market growth. Moreover, more than 200 preclinical /clinical stages of development and research on advance drug discoveries, the market gradually shifted from conventional technologies to conjugated approaches. Furthermore, biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies are also fueling the market and expected to drive the market over the forecast of 2019-2020.

However, stringent regulation set by the government for approval and different complication related with drug development besides, not so uniform growth in infrastructure across the region becomes a challenging factor for developing countries and the shortage of skilled IT specialists in healthcare are anticipating to restraints the market growth.

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Market Segmentation:

The report covers the brief analytical segments of the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market thereby providing a wider view at the macro as well as micro levels.

Based on application, Breast cancer is anticipated to have the largest revenue during the forecast period. Breast cancer is the most common in women and as estimated it causes half of the million death globally because of high prevalence of Breast cancer. Likewise, various procedures came into play for Breast cancer treatment. Such as ADCs and chemotherapy of which is used mainly for targeted therapy. The first ADC was Ado-Trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for HER2-positive Breast cancer treatment and is rapidly progressing. The market is further segmented into ovarian cancer, lung cancer, blood cancer, and Breast cancer and brain tumor.

In terms of type, Monoclonal antibodies is estimated to reach approximately US$ 32,100.0 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 35.7%. Monoclonal antibody usually developed to target the antigen and its products are largest approved as indicator for cancers treatment, administered by injection and is highly sensitive, Monoclonal antibodies also use for immunotherapy as they help to generate the immune system against cancer.

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Regional analysis

Geographically, North America is accounted for the largest market in Antibody Drug Conjugates Market and is expected to to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US is estimated to have a major market among other countries such as Canada, Mexico and others. This is attributed because of the contribution of nanotechnology, presence of well-developed Biopharmaceutical companies and government initiatives in investment on R&D followed by an increasing number of product approvals and commercialization of ADCs in this sector, Likewise, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is one of the first regulatory affairs to approve ADCs in U.S. Hence, these factors fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Europe is the second-largest followed by Asia pacific. APAC emerged to be the fastest-growing market in ADC market because of growing economies like, India and china, promising government initiatives and growing awareness with an increasing number of biopharmaceuticals companies in APAC region probably to subsidize to the growth at the highest CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive landscape section in the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market highly fragmented and the offers various strategies such as agreements, new product launches, partnerships expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other crucial aspects to lessen the competitive in the market.

• Gemtuzumab marketed by Pfizer Inc., was the first FDA approved ADC in 2000 for the treatment of relapsed acute myeloid leukemia.

• In April 2019, AbbVie proclaiming the acquisition of Stemcentrx including rovalpituzumab tesirine (Rova-T) for $5.8bn and dominated the news Furthermore, AbbVie joint venture with CytomX to develop a commercialize probody-drug conjugate (PDC) against CD71.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and MedImmune came into acquisition in which Regeneron will use MedImmune’s to develop ADCs against a number of cancer targets.

• Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) was approved in 2011 for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed anaplastic large-cell lymphoma

• Moreover, in January 2018, to accelerate the growth in the cancer segment, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd collaborated with Syapse.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

Recent industry developments:

• Advancements in pharmacogenomics, Pharmacogenomics has the largest market share (24%) followed by genomics. contributes to maintaining the efficacy of a drug with the help of genetic evidence of persons. The genomics market is also predictable to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.67% during 2019–2027.

• Furthermore, growing biopharmaceutical players to treat disease disorder like, cancer will drive the market growth positively.

The report also helps in understanding Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Technology Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market:

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, By Application

• Blood Cancer

• Prostate cancer

• kidney cancer

• Pancreas cancer

• Ovary cancer

• Glioblastoma

• lung cancer

• Colon cancer

• Breast cancer

• Skin cancer

• Solid tumors

• Other cancers

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, By Type

• Monoclonal antibodies

• linker

• Drug/toxin

• Others

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, By product

• Adcertis

• Kadcyla

• others

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, By technology

• ImmunoGen technology

• Seattle Genetics technology

• Immunomedics technology

• others

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: By end-user

• Hospitals

• Specialized cancer centers

• Academic research institutes

• Biotechnology companies

• Biopharmaceutical companies

• others

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, key Players

• Novartis

• Merck

• Roche

• AbbVie

• UCB

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Stem CentRx

• Biogen Idec

• Nordic Nanovector

• Millennium

• Biotest AG

• PDL BioPharma

• Progenics Pharmaceuticals

• Seattle Genetics

• Viventia Biotechnologies

• AbGenomics Corporation

• Helix BioPharma

• ImmunoGen, Inc

