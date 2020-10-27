Global 3D Medical Imaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Components, Technology, Deployment, Application, End users, and Region.

Global 3D medical imaging market was valued US$ 17.23 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

3D medical imaging market is used to create visual representations of the interior body by utilizing 3D imaging modalities such as a computed tomography scanner and X-ray, and it helps to the doctor’s accurate diagnosis as well as used for clinical analysis & medical intervention.

The growth factors in the global 3D medical imaging market are the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. New advances in imaging technologies in surgical systems such as O-arm surgical imaging systems, rising demand for robotic-assisted surgery systems & endoscopy devices. The growing prevalence of chronic disease releases key opportunities for 3D medical imaging market. Stringent regulatory framework & clinical trials with high installation & maintenance costs are limiting the 3D medical imaging market. However, the insufficiency of 3D contents, and lack of medical infrastructure, mainly in the developing economies are also restraining the market growth.

The on premise based 3D medical imaging platform is being used in the premises of healthcare facilities such as hospitals and clinics. The cloud-based 3D medical imaging platform supports 3-dimensional observing of medical & surgical images in case of surgery. The web-based 3D medical imaging platform enables the doctors, radiologists, physicians to uniquely manage their medical diagnostic display workstations from everywhere across the globe.

Oncology is the fastest growing segment owing to the rising cancer cases and the associated diagnostic procedures conducted. The diagnostic center’s segment has led the market and accounted for nearly XX% of the market share. The 3D medical imaging is more used in diagnostic centers compared to hospitals owing to most hospitals have a limited budget, & 3D medical imaging systems are expensive, thus hospitals depend on medium-sized diagnostic centers for 3D imaging. Diagnostic centers have skilled staffs & radiologists who are a physician.

Based on regional segment, the global 3D medical imaging market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the XX% market Share during the forecast period due to rising number of surgeries, increasing the prevalence of chronic disease, and the growing adoption of the hybrid operating room by hospitals in this region. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population is also contributing to the progress of the North America 3D medical imaging market. Also Asia Pacific and Europe are prominent regions in terms of volume. The market in Latin America is projected to grow substantially throughout the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global 3D medical imaging market are GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Medical Corp., Philips Healthcare, Analogic, ContextVision, EOS Imaging, Esaote, Fuel 3D Technologies, FUJIFILM Medical System, Gendex, Hologic, Imaging Sciences International, Intelerad Medical System, Intrasense, Mindray Medical International, Mithil Scans, J. Morita, Planmeca, Samsung Medison America, Shimadzu, Siemens Healthcare, Sirona, SOREDEX, Tomtec Imaging Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Viking Systems.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global 3D Medical Imaging Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global 3D Medical Imaging Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global 3D Medical Imaging Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global 3D Medical Imaging Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global 3D Medical Imaging Market:

Global 3D Medical Imaging Market, by Components:

• Hardware

• Software’s

• Services

Global 3D Medical Imaging Market, by Technology:

• Anaglyphy

• Stereoscopy

• Auto-stereoscopy

• Holography

• Volumetric display

• X-ray

• ultrasound

• (MRI) Magnetic Resonance Imaging

• (CT) Computed Tomography scan

Global 3D Medical Imaging Market, by Deployment:

• On-premise based platform

• Cloud-based platform

• Web-based platform

Global 3D Medical Imaging Market by Application:

• Oncology

• Cardiology

• Orthopedic

• Other application

Global 3D Medical Imaging Market by End-users:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory & healthcare centers

• Diagnostic centers

• Research centers

Global 3D Medical Imaging Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

The Key Players Operating In the Global 3D Medical Imaging Market:

• GE Healthcare

• Hitachi Medical Corp.

• Philips Healthcare

• Analogic

• ContextVision

• EOS Imaging

• Esaote

• Fuel 3D Technologies

• FUJIFILM Medical System

• Gendex

• Hologic

• Imaging Sciences International

• Intelerad Medical System

• Intrasense

• Mindray Medical International

• Mithil Scans

• J. Morita

• Planmeca

• Samsung Medison America

• Shimadzu

• Siemens Healthcare

• Sirona

• SOREDEX

• Tomtec Imaging Systems

• Toshiba Medical Systems

• Viking Systems.

