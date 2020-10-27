Global 3D Map System for Automotive Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Navigation, System, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, and Region.

Global 3D Map System for Automotive market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 1.52 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.



An increase in the adoption of smartphones, rapid urbanization in emerging nations across the globe, and technological advancements in the automotive sector are some of the driving factors , which are propelling the global 3D map system for automotive market growth. Additionally, a rise in tourism, consumer spending levels on acquiring luxurious vehicles are also boosting the market growth during the the forecast period.

On the other hand,high initial investment cost is limiting the global 3d map system for automotive market growth. Furthermore, rise in preference towards internet of things and availability of fully automated vehicles are expected to offer key oppportunities for the global 3D map system market during the forecast period.

Based on the navigation, The In-dash segment is expected to register largest market share during the forecast period. An In-dash navigation system is connected with the advanced driver assistance systems in demand to facilitate appropriate guiding with acceleration and braking of the vehicle in accord with the surroundings. The demand for 3D map systems is expected to increase the advanced driver assistance system. In-dash navigation is widely preferred navigation type over handheld navigation.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21272

In terms of the vehicle type, Passenger vehicles use 3D map systems in a large proportion because of the rise in consumer spending to get convenient travel experience.

On the basis of sale channel, OEMs segment is dominating the 3D map system market for automotive. In-dash navigation systems deliver an extensive view of the surrounding, as they are part of OEM fitted infotainment systems, which include a larger display and better connection to the network.

In terms of region, Europe region is expected to contribute US$ XX Mn share in the Global 3D map system for automotive market because of the the rapid adoption of technologies by consumers, and a higher rate of commercial vehicles in this region. The region is expected to witness an increase in demand for 3D map systems because of the the technological advancements, introduction of self-driving cars, and augmented spending by automotive OEMs on research and development.

Key players in the global 3D map system market for automotive are projected to benefit from the founding a strategic alliances with component suppliers and vehicle manufacturer. The development of HD maps is concentrated at autonomous vehicles. HD maps are important for the smooth functioning of autonomous vehicles. Some of the prominent key players like Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and Denso Corporation are concentrating on the development of hardware and software to meet the demands from innovative semi-autonomous and driver-less vehicles.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global 3D Map System for Automotive Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global 3D Map System for Automotive Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global 3D Map System for Automotive Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global 3D Map System for Automotive Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/21272

Scope of the Global 3D Map System Market for Automotive

Global 3D Map System for Automotive Revenue, by Navigation

• In-dash Navigation

• Handheld Navigation

Global 3D Map System for Automotive Revenue, by System

• Hardware

• Software & Services

Global 3D Map System for Automotive Revenue, by Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global 3D Map for Automotive Revenue, by Vehicle type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Global 3D Map System Market for Automotive Revenue, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in the global 3D map system market for automation include

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• DENSO CORPORATION

• Aptiv

• HERE

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Elktrobit

• Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd.

• TomTom International BV

• Civil Maps

• Axestrack

• BAE Systems Plc.

• Harman international

• Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: 3D Map System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global 3D Map System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global 3D Map System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America 3D Map System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe 3D Map System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific 3D Map System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America 3D Map System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue 3D Map System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global 3D Map System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global 3D Map System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global 3D Map System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of 3D Map System Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-3d-map-system-for-automotive-market/21272/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com