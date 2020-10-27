Glass Fiber Mats Market Classification by Suppliers, Consumption, Application and Overview 2019 – 2029

Glass Fiber Mats Market: Introduction

Glass fiber mats are composed from material consisting numerous extremely fine fibers of glass. Glass fiber mats have comparable mechanical properties like polymer and carbon fibers. It is not rigid as carbon fiber, however it is less brittle and much cheaper for application in composites. Glass fiber mats have many applications in industries including automotive, aerospace, construction and infrastructure, etc. By virtue of increasing demand from automotive and aerospace industries the glass fiber mats market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period.

Chopped strand mats are projected to have high growth being the preferred mat type for manufacturing of composites. These have wide range of applications in industrial, marine, construction, recreational and transportation sectors. The glass fiber mats are being used in the building and construction applications for making furniture and fixtures, wall panels, pipes, etc. Owing to increasing constructional activities construction & infrastructure segment is expected to drive the market in stipulated period.

Glass Fiber Mats Market: Dynamics

The glass fiber mats can provide better aesthetics than metal parts along with reduced weight due to which it is preferred in automotive and aerospace industries for interiors. The glass fiber mats provide better handling properties, surface bonding efficiency, easy air removal and low resin consumption. By virtue of these features the increasing demand for glass fiber mats from various end use industries is expected to fuel the growth of glass fiber mats market over the coming years.

The high disposable income of population in the developed countries from Europe and North America has resulted in increased air travel. The increasing air fleet is correspondingly propelling the demand for glass fiber mats. Furthermore, the innovations for lightweight and luxurious automotive is also expected to be a driving force for glass fiber mats market.

The technological innovations by the manufacturers for providing higher strength, corrosion resistance, good surface bonding and rapid resin impregnation, etc. along with integration of lightweight GFRP composites are expected to upsurge the growth in demand for glass fiber mats.

The glass fiber mats are not as strong/stiff as other materials like carbon and they have relatively high installation cost. Furthermore, the automation and shifting to close mold applications from open mold applications in emerging countries has resulted in the shift towards other products such as glass fabrics. These are the factors expected to hinder the growth in global glass fiber mats market.

Glass Fiber Mats Market: Segmentation

The global Glass fiber mats market is segmented by mat type, by binder type and by end use industry.

On the basis of mat type, the global glass fiber mats market is segmented as:

Chopped Strand Mat

Continuous Filament Mat

On the basis of binder type, the global glass fiber mats market is segmented as:

Emulsion Bonded Glass Mat

Powder Bonded Glass Mat

On the basis of end use industry, the global glass fiber mats market is segmented as:

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction & Infrastructure

Industrial & Chemical

Marine

Sports equipment

Others (Electronics, consumer goods, etc.)

Glass Fiber Mats Market: Regional Outlook

Asia pacific region is projected to have highest market share in the global glass fiber mats market. The increasing population from emerging countries like India and China has resulted in numerous constructional and infrastructure activities in the region. North America is expected to witness prominent growth rate in the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth of aerospace industry in the region.

Middle East & Africa region is also projected to have significant growth in demand for glass fiber mats. The increasing preference towards luxurious cars in the region has created the surge in the demand for glass fiber mats for use in interiors of the cars.

