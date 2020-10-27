Europe Automotive Forging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Vehicle type, material and Country.

Europe Automotive Forging Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ 10.02 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

An increase in the investments in research & development activities across the countries are also expected to increase the Europe automotive forging market during the forecast period. The growth in the sales of vehicles, demand for complex structures from auto keyplayers , and rise in number of construction and infrastructure projects across the country are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the Europe automotive forging market.

The availability of alternate metal forming process is expected to limit the Europe automotive forging market growth. The use of energy efficient and environment-friendly techniques in forging is projected to offer key opportunities for key players in the market during the forecast period.

Rapid expantion of the automotive industry across the region is expected to increase the demadn for automotive forging in the region.a major driving force of steel forging the market for the automotive industry. Additionally, a cost-effective method of metal forming is likely to boost the demand for steel forging in the automotive industry.

On the basis of vehicle type, passenger cars are expected to contribute US XX Mn share in the Europe automotive forging market. An increase in the automobile sales and demand for hybrid vehicles are expected to drive the Europe automotive forging market growth.

In terms of country, UK is expected to hold the US $ XX Mn share of the Europe automotive forging market during the forecast period. The maximum share in the market because of presence of the prominent key players in the region.

Automation is the one of the significant trends in the Europe automotive forging market. Key playesr in the market are focusing on plant automation and installing new pre-forming units and implementing technological advancements with an intention to boost the productivity of forged components in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Europe Automotive Forging Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Europe Automotive Forging Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Europe Automotive Forging Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Europe Automotive Forging Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Europe Automotive Forging Market

Europe Automotive Forging Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Other vehicle

Europe Automotive Forging Market, by Material

• Steel

• Aluminium

Europe Automotive Forging Market, by Country

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Key players operating in the Europe automotive forging market

• Bharat Forge Limited

• ThyssenKrupp AG

• CIE Automotive, S.A.

• NTN Corporation

• American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

• Meritor Inc.

• Dana Inc.

• Ramakrishna Forgings

• India Forge & Drop Stampings Ltd.

• Nanjing Ltd.

Table of Contents

Europe Automotive Forging Market

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

1.4. Key Questions Answered

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations Used

2.3. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Europe Automotive Forging Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and Market, by Region

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.6. SWOT Analysis

5. Europe Automotive Forging Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Europe Automotive Forging Market Analysis and Forecast

5.2. Europe Automotive Forging Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

5.2.1. Germany

5.2.2. U.K.

5.2.3. France

5.2.4. Italy

5.2.5. Spain

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

