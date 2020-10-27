Enteral Feeding Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Enteral Feeding Devices Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 2.65 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Enteral feeding is the delivery of nutrients directly to the stomach through a feeding tube. Enteral feeding is used for patients who unable to eat properly owing to diseases such as oral cancer, gastrointestinal injuries, and other disorders.

The market on the basis of type, the enteral feeding pump segment is expected to be one of the major contributors to the market growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the low risk of problems related to the use of feeding pumps and improved portable pump designs. The enteral feeding devices market is segmented into adults and pediatrics by age group.

The adult’s segment holds one of the largest market shares owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, neurological disorders, cancer, and inflammatory bowel syndrome among the aging population. The applications covered in this market are oncology, gastroenterology, neurological, diabetes, hypermetabolism and others. The oncology segment is dominating the market growth during the forecast period. Based on the end user, the hospital’s segment holds one of the largest market shares for the market.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest market shares of this market and Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to register comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, and increasing demand for enteral feeding devices in the home care sector are some of the major factors driving market growth.

Key Highlights:

• Enteral feeding devices market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the enteral feeding devices market.

• Enteral feeding devices market segmentation on the basis type, age group, application, end-user and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Enteral feeding devices market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Enteral feeding devices market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the enteral feeding devices market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Enteral Feeding Devices Market.

The major players operating in the enteral feeding devices market includes:

• Fresenius Kabi (Germany)

• Nestlé (Switzerland)

• Halyard Health (US)

• Cook Medical (US)

• CONMED (US)

• B. Braun (Germany)

• Medtronic (Ireland)

• Danone (France)

• Boston Corporation (US)

• Moog (US)

• Vygon (France)

• C. R. Bard (US)

• Abbott (US)

• Applied Medical Technology (US).

Key Target Audience:

• Enteral Feeding Device Manufacturers

• Healthcare Insurance Provider companies

• Market Research and Consulting Firms

• Home Healthcare Agencies

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Nursing Homes

• Assisted Living Facilities

• Venture Capitalists and Investors

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Enteral Feeding Device market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Enteral Feeding Device market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Enteral Feeding Device market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Enteral Feeding Device market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Enteral Feeding Device Market Report:

The Research report segments the enteral feeding devices market based on type, age group, application, end-user and geography

Enteral Feeding Device Market, by Type:

• Enteral Feeding Pumps

• Enteral Feeding Tubes

• Enterostomy Feeding Tubes

• Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes

• Oroenteric Feeding Tubes

• Administration Reservoirs

• Enteral Syringes

• Giving Sets

• Consumables

Enteral Feeding Device Market, by Age Group:

• Adults

• Pediatrics

Enteral Feeding Device Market, by Application:

• Oncology

• Head & Neck Cancers

• Stomach & Gastrointestinal Cancers

• Liver Cancer

• Pancreatic Cancer

• Esophageal Cancer

• Other Cancers

• Gastroenterology

• Neurological Disorders

• Diabetes

• Hypermetabolism

• Other Applications

Enteral Feeding Device Market, by End User:

• Hospitals

• Home Care Settings

• Ambulatory Care Settings

Enteral Feeding Device Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America Enteral Feeding Devices Market

• Breakdown of Europe Enteral Feeding Devices Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Enteral Feeding Devices Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Enteral Feeding Devices Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Enteral Feeding Devices Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Enteral Feeding Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Enteral Feeding Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Enteral Feeding Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Enteral Feeding Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Enteral Feeding Devices by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

