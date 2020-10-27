“Chelating Agents Market” to 2025 – Key Insights, Developments, Top Trends and Global Forecast

Chelating Agents Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Global Chelating Agents Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 8.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Chelating Agents Market:

BASF (Germany)

Dow (US)

Nouryon (Netherlands)

Kemira Oyj (Finland)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Hexion (US)

ADM (US)

Ascend Performance Materials (US)

MilliporeSigma (US)

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. (Japan)

The objective of readily biodegradable chelating agents is to attain sustainability. The demand for cleaning products, such as surface cleaners, detergents, and personal care products, such as soaps, shampoos, and potable water, is continuously on the rise.

Chelating agents are used in cleaning formulations for their effective functioning by preventing the minerals prevalent in hard water from meddling with the cleaning process. In addition, chelating agents also improve shelf-life, prevent allergies related to nickel or chromium, maintain color, provide antimicrobial effect, and help in scale removal.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 50%, and Tier 3: 25%

By Designation – C Level: 30%, D Level: 20%, Others: 50%

By Region – Europe: 30%, APAC: 25%, North America: 20%, South America: 15%, Middle East & Africa: 10%

Competitive Landscape of Chelating Agents Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1 Strength Of Product Portfolio

3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Market Ranking Of Key Players

5 Competitive Situation & Trends

5.1 Investment & Expansion

5.2 New Product Development

5.3 Agreement & Collaboration

