Bariatric Devices Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Bariatric Devices'market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Medtronic plc (Ireland),Allergan plc (Ireland),EnteroMedics Inc. (United States),Aspire Bariatrics (United States),Cousin Biotech (France),Ethicon (United States),Intuitive Surgical (United States),Apollo Endosurgery (United States),ReShape Lifesciences (United States),Covidien Plc (Ireland),Endogastric Solutions, Inc. (United States)

What isBariatric Devices Market?

The bariatric devises market is expected to grow in the future due to rising obesity among the population and increasing the number of bariatric surgeries. The rising number of diabetes and high blood pressure and a reduction in their cholesterol patients indicate a strong demand for bariatric devices in the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices, Non-invasive Surgical Devices), Application (Bariatric Surgery Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Procedure (Restriction Surgery, Combined Surgery, Mal-absorptive Procedures)

Market Influencing Trends:

High Adoption of Sleeve Gastrectomy Procedures

Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Obesity among the Population

Increasing Number of Bariatric Surgeries

Challenges that Market May Face:

High Price of Devices

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The global bariatric devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market

